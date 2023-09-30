Hunter Biden Sports Shaved-Head Before 5-Hour Meeting With Attorney Ahead of Arraignment on Gun Charges
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was seen with a new prison-ready shaved-head look, which he sported during a five-hour meeting with his attorney, Kevin Morris, in Los Angeles., RadarOnline.com has learned.
In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hunter was snapped sporting his newly shaved head while wearing a navy blue shirt as he exited his vehicle.
The meeting, which took place at Morris' Pacific Palisades home, is reportedly in preparation for Hunter's impending arraignment next week.
The 53-year-old First Son is facing gun charges that could result in a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted. Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Also, according to the outlet, two unidentified young blonde women were seen entering and leaving Morris' home during Hunter's visit.
At the time of Hunter's arrival at Morris' residence, Axios politics reporter Alex Thompson was seen leaving the property.
Thompson has previously written stories based on sources close to Hunter's legal team, highlighting tensions between them and Biden's White House staff regarding their approach to the media and handling Hunter's critics.
One possible reason for the meeting with Morris is for Hunter to receive advice on how to navigate the legal proceedings if he is found guilty and ultimately sent to prison.
The charges against him include lying on a 2018 gun purchase form about not being an illicit drug user, along with separate counts for lying to the gun store and possessing a firearm while being an addict.
In his memoir, Beautiful Things, published earlier this year, Hunter openly admitted to his ongoing addiction to crack cocaine in 2018, precisely during the time he purchased the Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver.
A form obtained by the Daily Mail shows that Hunter falsely checked the box indicating he was not a drug user.
Hunter's upcoming arraignment is scheduled for October 3 in Delaware. If the case proceeds to trial, the jury will be presented with his own statements regarding his extensive drug use and the federal form he allegedly lied on.
Hunter's legal team has been adopting a more assertive stance, actively pushing back against his detractors. They have even filed lawsuits against individuals linked to the leak of his abandoned laptop to the media.
Thompson's previous reporting in May mentioned a rumored dispute between Hunter's legal team and the White House over this new proactive approach, which included the hiring of prominent lawyer Abbe Lowell.
The hiring of Lowell sparked controversy among Democrats due to his previous representation of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, during the Trump administration.
Thompson's visit to Morris' home on Thursday, September 28, further implies that he may be receiving information from the high-profile Hollywood attorney.
Morris previously made headlines when it was revealed during Hunter's plea hearing in July that he had paid off over $2.2 million of Hunter's tax debts.
His wealth stems from reputedly earning a significant sum of money by representing the creators of South Park in a lucrative deal with Viacom CBS.