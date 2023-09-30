Hunter Biden Sports Shaved-Head Before 5-Hour Meeting With Attorney Ahead of Arraignment on Gun Charges

In new photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Hunter was snapped sporting his newly shaved head while wearing a navy blue shirt as he exited his vehicle.

The meeting, which took place at Morris' Pacific Palisades home, is reportedly in preparation for Hunter's impending arraignment next week.

The 53-year-old First Son is facing gun charges that could result in a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison if convicted. Hunter pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Also, according to the outlet, two unidentified young blonde women were seen entering and leaving Morris' home during Hunter's visit.