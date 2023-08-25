I Did It: Alex Murdaugh Seeks to Change Not Guilty Plea to GUILTY on Federal Fraud Charges
Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is set to plead guilty to more than 20 federal fraud charges connected to his time as a personal injury attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come months after Murdaugh, 65, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the June 2021 murders of his wife and 22-year-old son, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer is reportedly working to change his plea to federal financial charges from not guilty to guilty.
According to court documents, Murdaugh requested a “Change of Plea” earlier this week.
The court has since scheduled a hearing on the matter for 10 AM on September 21 in Charleston.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh initially pleaded not guilty to 22 federal charges in May.
He was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, one count of bank fraud, a total of five counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and 14 counts of money laundering.
The charges were filed against the convicted killer in connection to a series of alleged schemes Murdaugh launched to steal millions of dollars from his personal injury clients when he worked as a personal injury attorney prior to being disbarred in September 2021.
One of Murdaugh’s purported victims was the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Sutterfield, who passed away in 2018 after falling to her death inside Murdaugh’s family home.
Murdaugh allegedly instructed Sutterfield’s two sons to hire his close friend as their attorney.
He then allegedly stole $3.4 million of the $4.3 million insurance payout awarded to Sutterfield’s estate.
“Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said shortly after Murdaugh was indicted on the 22 federal charges in May.
“South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable, and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the prosecutor added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Murdaugh’s 22-count indictment in May came nearly three months after the disgraced lawyer was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.
He was found guilty of the double murder on March 2, 2023, and sentenced to life in prison one day later on March 3.
"It has already ended for many who have heard you and concluded that it'll never end but within your own soul, you will have to deal with that,” Judge Clifton Newman said after Murdaugh’s sentencing hearing.
“And I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep,” the judge added. “I'm sure they come and visit you, I'm sure.”