I Did It: Alex Murdaugh Seeks to Change Not Guilty Plea to GUILTY on Federal Fraud Charges

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is set to plead guilty to more than 20 federal fraud charges connected to his time as a personal injury attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come months after Murdaugh, 65, was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the June 2021 murders of his wife and 22-year-old son, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer is reportedly working to change his plea to federal financial charges from not guilty to guilty.