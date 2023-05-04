Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Lied About His Dogs Causing Housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s 2018 Death, Lawyers Reveal

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh lied about the fact that his dogs caused his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, to fall to her death inside his South Carolina home in 2018, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In a sudden development to come two months after Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on March 2 for murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, the 63-year-old killer admitted on Monday that his dogs did not cause Satterfield to fall to her death in February 2018.