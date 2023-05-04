Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Lied About His Dogs Causing Housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s 2018 Death, Lawyers Reveal
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh lied about the fact that his dogs caused his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, to fall to her death inside his South Carolina home in 2018, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a sudden development to come two months after Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on March 2 for murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, the 63-year-old killer admitted on Monday that his dogs did not cause Satterfield to fall to her death in February 2018.
According to court documents filed by Murdaugh’s lawyers this week, Murdaugh “invented the critical facts” that his dogs tripped Satterfield in an effort to “force his insurers to make a settlement payment.”
“No dogs were involved in the fall of Gloria Satterfield on February 2, 2018,” Monday’s legal filing read.
“After Ms. Satterfield’s death,” it continued, “[Murdaugh] invented Ms. Satterfield’s purported statement that dogs caused her to fall to force his insurers to make a settlement payment.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh allegedly pocketed a $3.8 million insurance payout meant for Satterfield’s two sons, Tony and Brian, while telling the pair to sue him for liability because their mother’s death occurred on his property.
Murdaugh also reportedly told Satterfield’s sons that a settlement was never reached while keeping the $3.8 million without their knowledge.
Monday’s court filing came one year after Nautilus Insurance sued Murdaugh and his alleged co-conspirator, Cory Fleming, in May 2022 for insurance fraud.
Nautilus argued that Murdaugh and Fleming lied about the circumstances of Satterfield’s February 2018 death in an effort to prove liability and receive a payout from the insurance company.
Murdaugh’s legal team has insisted that the convicted killer acted alone in the alleged insurance fraud scheme and that Nautilus should be “going after” Satterfield’s sons and estate for the recovery of lost money.
“If Nautilus never should have made any payment to the Satterfield estate and only attempted to do so because it was the victim of fraud, then the parties in possession of a recovery of the money allegedly stolen from Nautilus are necessary parties to an action by Nautilus,” Monday’s court filing argued.
Eric Bland, the attorney representing Satterfield’s estate, scoffed at Murdaugh’s latest filing and questioned why “liar Alex” can be trusted regarding the circumstances of his housekeeper’s 2018 death.
“Seems there is buzz because liar Alex now says he allegedly made up the story that Gloria Satterfield didn’t fall down Moselle stairs by his dogs,” Bland tweeted this week. “Since when did Alex become the modicum of honesty and credibility.”
“Additionally, we recovered money for our clients from parties other than Nautilus for breaches of their duties to our clients and other claims,” Bland added, noting that the $7.5 million awarded to Satterfield’s son was not from Nautilus Insurance.
“Technically the money that Nautilus paid never came to our clients.”
Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has reportedly launched an investigation into Satterfield’s 2018 death at Murdaugh’s Islandton, South Carolina home.