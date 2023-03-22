Stephen Smith's Death Officially Ruled Homicide 8 Years After Body Found Near Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Home

The death of Stephen Smith was officially ruled a homicide this week nearly eight years after his body was found near the home of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sudden development to come almost eight years after Smith’s body was found near the Murdaugh family home on July 8, 2015, the law firm representing Smith’s family announced on Tuesday that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has officially ruled the 19-year-old’s July 2015 death a homicide.