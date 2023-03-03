6 Crime Scene Crime Scene Photos The Jury Saw Before Convicting 'Monster' Murdaugh Of Killing His Wife Maggie & Son Paul

A pivotal turning point that proved the prosecution's theory that Alex killed his wife and son to deflect accountability for financial crimes was Paul's last Snapchat video, taken in the last moments of his life.

The footage did not capture Alex on camera, but his voice was heard in the recording and was identified by several witnesses at trial.

The video, shot shortly before 8:50 PM on June 7, 2021, placed Alex at the dog kennels on the property, where Paul and Maggie's bodies were found.