Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh’s Son Denies ‘Vicious’ Rumors He Played Role In Classmate Stephen Smith’s Death: ‘I Have Been Targeted And Harassed’

buster stephen pp
Source: MEGA;COURTESY OF SANDY SMITH
By:

Mar. 20 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster has denied the “vicious, baseless rumors” that he played a role in his classmate Stephen Smiths death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Buster released a statement addressing the rumors that have hoovered over him for years. 19-year-old middle-of-the-road in Hampton County, South Carolina. Local law enforcement ruled that Smith had been hit by a car but his family disputed the findings.

Article continues below advertisement
buster murdaugh mega
Source: MEGA

According to local reports, the Murdaugh family name was featured over 40 times in the investigative documents.

Smith’s mother hired a private investigator who argued the evidence made it appear the death was no accident. The investigation into Smith’s death was re-opened after the double homicide of Maggie and Paul.

Article continues below advertisement
stepehn smith gofundme
Source: GOFUNDME

Rumors have circled for years that Buster had a romantic relationship with Smith.

Recently, it was revealed that Smith’s body would be exhumed and an independent autopsy would be completed.

Now, Buster has said the speculation has “gone on far too long.”

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Courtesy of Sandy Smith
MORE ON:
Alex Murdaugh

He wrote, “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family. I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me. I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith's tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I love them so much and miss them terribly. I haven't spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father's incarceration,” he added.

“Before, during and since my father's trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story,” he said.

stephensmoth sandysmith
Source: Courtesy of Sandy Smith
Article continues below advertisement

“This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false,” he added. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”

“I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me,” he said.

A lawyer for Smith’s mother, Eric Bland, said, “As we sit here today, Buster is a victim. He lost a mother, brother, now his father's in jail. We have no knowledge at all of Buster or the Murdaughs having anything to do with this right now.”

Alex was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.