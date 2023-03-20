Alex Murdaugh’s Son Denies ‘Vicious’ Rumors He Played Role In Classmate Stephen Smith’s Death: ‘I Have Been Targeted And Harassed’
Alex Murdaugh’s son Buster has denied the “vicious, baseless rumors” that he played a role in his classmate Stephen Smith’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Buster released a statement addressing the rumors that have hoovered over him for years. 19-year-old middle-of-the-road in Hampton County, South Carolina. Local law enforcement ruled that Smith had been hit by a car but his family disputed the findings.
According to local reports, the Murdaugh family name was featured over 40 times in the investigative documents.
Smith’s mother hired a private investigator who argued the evidence made it appear the death was no accident. The investigation into Smith’s death was re-opened after the double homicide of Maggie and Paul.
Rumors have circled for years that Buster had a romantic relationship with Smith.
Recently, it was revealed that Smith’s body would be exhumed and an independent autopsy would be completed.
Now, Buster has said the speculation has “gone on far too long.”
He wrote, “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family. I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me. I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith's tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.”
“I love them so much and miss them terribly. I haven't spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father's incarceration,” he added.
“Before, during and since my father's trial, I have been targeted and harassed by the media and followers of this story,” he said.
“This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false,” he added. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”
“I am requesting that the media immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors about me,” he said.
A lawyer for Smith’s mother, Eric Bland, said, “As we sit here today, Buster is a victim. He lost a mother, brother, now his father's in jail. We have no knowledge at all of Buster or the Murdaughs having anything to do with this right now.”
Alex was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul. He was sentenced to life in prison.