Alex Murdaugh's Maximum-Security Prison Has A Disturbing History Of Violent Inmate Assaults & Alleged Crooked Cops

In the lawsuit, Doe claimed SCDC “consciously failed to follow generally accepted, proper protocol and consciously failed to perform a proper investigation of the incident in question." He said the officers and his alleged assaulter went “unpunished and unprosecuted.”

The legal docs also alleged that Kirkland “had a long history of overcrowding and failing to provide adequate security and supervision over the inmates located at the facility – to include those inmates located within the Gilliam Psychiatric Hospital," adding the issues were allegedly "well-known" to higher-ups in the SCDC administrative staff.

The officers at Kirkland have also been plagued with scandals.