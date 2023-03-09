Grave Injustice: Final Resting Place Of Alex Murdaugh's Slain Wife And Son Still Missing Tombstones Nearly Two Years After Double Murders
Nearly two years after Alex Murdaugh gunned down his wife and son their South Carolina graves remain without headstones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
RadarOnline.com has obtained photographs of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s side-by-side gravesites each shamelessly marked by small plastic plaques at the Hampton Cemetery, about 80 miles west of Charleston.
By contrast, the nearby grave belonging to Alex’s father, Randolph III, a well-respected county prosecutor who died on June 10, 2021, is decorated with a stately chest-high granite marble tombstone.
Karen Morrison, a true crime buff who drove four hours to visit the cemetery lamented the pitiful tribute to Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, both viciously shot dead at the family’s infamous private hunting ranch Moselle on June 7, 2011.
“It’s sad that no one has yet to put a tombstone on the graves,” Morrison, 45, told RadarOnline.com. “I just imagine there is no money and the family’s been so busy with everything that is going on – the grave is just an afterthought.”
“I know they will get one eventually – I’m certain of it," she said.
After a sensational six-week trial, disgraced lawyer Alex, 54, was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime and sentenced to life in prison – despite his repeated claim of innocence.
Paul's lifeless body was discovered on the ground near the kennel suffering a shotgun blast to the head. His mother was shot several times as she transitioned from an upright position to her knees before eventually collapsing a few meters from Paul’s body.
Alex shocked the courthouse when he took the stand and testified at trial. The disbarred attorney admitted that he lied to investigators about being at Moselle on the night of the murders after Paul's Snapchat video was made public.
Alex continued to deny killing his family; however, another video taken from Paul earlier that day showed Alex wearing different clothing. Prosecutors accused the father of two of showering and changing his clothes after he brutally shot his wife and son.
The jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning a guilty verdict on March 3, 2023.
Following the verdict, Paul and Maggie’s resting place has become a pilgrimage for loved ones, residents and dozens of visitors from the Carolinas raptured by the tragic collapse of one of the most prominent families in Hampton County.
As mourners gathered around Alex and Maggie’s flower-strewn graves some visitors lamented about the missing tombstones.
"[Paul and Maggie] are the forgotten victims in all this," Mike Artis, 60, told FoxNews.com, "So much focus was on him, and not enough focus was on them and that's why we came down here."