Grave Injustice: Final Resting Place Of Alex Murdaugh's Slain Wife And Son Still Missing Tombstones Nearly Two Years After Double Murders

RadarOnline.com has obtained photographs of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s side-by-side gravesites each shamelessly marked by small plastic plaques at the Hampton Cemetery, about 80 miles west of Charleston.

Nearly two years after Alex Murdaugh gunned down his wife and son their South Carolina graves remain without headstones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

By contrast, the nearby grave belonging to Alex’s father, Randolph III, a well-respected county prosecutor who died on June 10, 2021, is decorated with a stately chest-high granite marble tombstone.

Karen Morrison, a true crime buff who drove four hours to visit the cemetery lamented the pitiful tribute to Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, both viciously shot dead at the family’s infamous private hunting ranch Moselle on June 7, 2011.

“It’s sad that no one has yet to put a tombstone on the graves,” Morrison, 45, told RadarOnline.com. “I just imagine there is no money and the family’s been so busy with everything that is going on – the grave is just an afterthought.”