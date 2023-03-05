How Murderer Alex Murdaugh Hanged Himself With His Own Testimony In A Case Where Bungling Prosecutors Had No Murder Weapon Or Any Direct Evidence

Professor Jessica Roth, of the Cardozo School of Law, said this combination of factors helped land the quick conviction.

“It came down to just a couple of key pieces of evidence,” Roth told ABC News. “The cell phone video that placed the defendant at the scene of the crime, the defendant’s denial to law enforcement agents that he had been at the kennels with his wife and son that night, and then finally, his testimony on the stand.”

Murdaugh insisted he was innocent, telling the judge at sentencing: “I would never hurt them.”

His defense team later said they intend to appeal, arguing that evidence of other crimes of which Murdaugh has been accused but not convicted may have tainted the case.