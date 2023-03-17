Body Of Buster Murdaugh's Late Classmate Stephen Smith To Be Exhumed, Family Confirms

The storm cloud looming over Alex Murdaugh's remaining family members continues to grow as his only surviving son Buster's late classmate Stephen Smith's body is set to be exhumed following his mysterious 2015 death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Amid the season of reckoning in South Carolina's Low Country, Smith's tragic and unsolved case was reopened — and a shot a justice was renewed by public support.

Smith's family confirmed the news, revealing they will exhume his body for an independent autopsy following the attention his death gained during Alex's murder trial — and after raising enough money to do so thanks to a GoFundMe.