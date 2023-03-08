Mother Of Buster Murdaugh's Late Classmate Stephen Smith Speaks Out As Police 'Make Progress' After Reopening Death Investigation

She said before the police called her about Stephen's passing she received a phone call from Alec's brother Randy.

"Randy called my husband, Joel, and offered his help looking into Stephen’s death," Sandy said. "And that was before we even knew it was Stephen. Before the sheriff’s department told us that it was Stephen."

Sandy recalled initially thinking, "OK, someone is going to help," and that she was focused on her son's tragic end rather than why the Murdaughs would have an interest in the case.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.