Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Accused Of Physically And Sexually Assaulting Prostitute
Alex Murdaugh has been accused of physical and sexual assault by a woman who claimed he hired her from a sex trafficking ring, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Murdaugh, 54, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son Paul, 22, on Friday.
While the 54-year-old disbarred attorney remains behind bars, more than 100 other charges loom over him, as prosecutors move forward with the plethora of accusations against the legal scion.
Now, allegations that were made months before the trial has resurfaced.
Lindsey Edwards, 28, said she worked as an exotic dancer when she was forced into sex work in South Carolina's Low Country.
The sex trafficking ring that Edwards was forced into allegedly catered to high-profile clientele, that included "mayors, judges, solicitors, district attorneys, and police officers."
Among the group was fourth-generation solicitor Murdaugh.
Edwards, now a mother of four, alleged that between 2014 to 2015 she was hired by Murdaugh on multiple occasions and forced to have sex with him.
The mother-of-four claimed that on four separate occasions, Murdaugh hired her andsavagely beat and raped her.
While shocking, Edwards' claim was not heard in court.
Edwards went as far as to record a compelling video statement, in which she gave an emotional recount of the horrific events.
Even Murdaugh's sister-in-law Marion Proctor told Judge Clifton Newman that she believed the disgraced attorney was unfaithful to her late sister during their marriage.
Despite the claims from the two women, Judge Newman declined to allow jurors to hear the allegation after he ruled that the information would be too confusing and that the claims were too old to be considered for the case.
A spokesperson for the South Carolina Attorney General's office issued a statement on the multiple active investigations into Murdaugh's past.
"We do intend to pursue the other charges pending against Alex Murdaugh. However, there are no charges against him at this time related to sex trafficking or sexual assault," The South Carolina Attorney General's Office spokesperson Robert Kittle stated. "We cannot confirm, and certainly cannot comment on, anything that may or may not be under investigation."
Kittle added that in addition to the four charges that Murdaugh was found guilty of last Thursday, there were "99 State Grand Jury financial charges pending against him, and three local charges related to the roadside shooting incident: conspiracy, a false claim for payment, and filing a false police report."
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) declined to comment to the Daily Mail on the investigation into Edwards' claim, which targeted the sex trafficking that allegedly had deep ties to members of state law enforcement and government offices.