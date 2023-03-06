Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Accused Of Physically And Sexually Assaulting Prostitute

Alex Murdaugh has been accused of physical and sexual assault by a woman who claimed he hired her from a sex trafficking ring, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Murdaugh, 54, received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the killings of his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son Paul, 22, on Friday.

While the 54-year-old disbarred attorney remains behind bars, more than 100 other charges loom over him, as prosecutors move forward with the plethora of accusations against the legal scion.