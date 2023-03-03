ALWAYS EVIL: Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seen In Confederate Soldier Uniform At Frat Party In Resurfaced College Photo
An unearthed photo of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh at a fraternity party showed the disbarred attorney clad in Confederacy fatigues. The former prominent attorney was described as "the poster child for white privilege" by his old frat brothers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alex received two consecutive life terms behind bars without the possibility of parole on Friday and was whisked away to a correctional facility where he'll begin his sentence.
Before Alex was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul on Thursday, he partied hard as a student and fraternity member at the University of South Carolina — and allegedly made sure everyone knew of his high-profile family connections.
In photos taken from a 1989 Kappa Alpha event, referred to as "Old South," Alex was seen with a wild smile on his face as he donned a realistic Confederate soldier uniform.
Old college friends told the Daily Mail that Alex was known for being a bully and a "belligerent drunk." Alex's college acquaintances claimed he commonly boasted about his family's connections throughout the state.
"Alex Murdaugh was the poster child for white privilege," one former classmate told the outlet. He allegedly had an abrasive personality not only to his fraternity brothers but also to female students at the university.
"He was a belligerent drunk," the source recalled. "He would be verbally abusive to women. He would challenge his frat brothers or college classmates to a fight."
The old pal said Alex had the attitude that "my family owns everything and everyone and I can do what I want — I'm the top dog."
The insider shared that Alex's aggressive nature made it seem like "he thought he was made of Teflon."
"We all have idiotic college pictures and Alex looks like a complete buffoon in this one," the college friend said. "But there's something about his photo that foreshadows his downfall, the arrogance in his eyes perhaps."
Throughout his six-week trial, Alex insisted that he would never intentionally hurt his wife or son; however, he claimed his personality was altered due to his rampant opioid addiction. He also admitted that he had lied to nearly everyone in his life, including law enforcement.
Alex's alleged lifelong desire to be the "top dog" on campus and make his family name known came to an end in the Colleton County courthouse on Friday. After the jury turned over their unanimous guilty verdict on Thursday, swift sentencing followed the next morning.
Alex received life in prison for the murders of Maggie and Paul without the possibility of parole.
Alex remained on the hook for the prosecution of his alleged financial crimes against him — and could face further legal action should they reopen investigations into other deaths tied to the family result in charges.