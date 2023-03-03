ALWAYS EVIL: Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Seen In Confederate Soldier Uniform At Frat Party In Resurfaced College Photo

An unearthed photo of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh at a fraternity party showed the disbarred attorney clad in Confederacy fatigues. The former prominent attorney was described as "the poster child for white privilege" by his old frat brothers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alex received two consecutive life terms behind bars without the possibility of parole on Friday and was whisked away to a correctional facility where he'll begin his sentence.

Before Alex was convicted of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul on Thursday, he partied hard as a student and fraternity member at the University of South Carolina — and allegedly made sure everyone knew of his high-profile family connections.