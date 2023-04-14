Alex Murdaugh Complains Prison Conditions Make It Difficult To Deal With Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Stealing Millions From Late Housekeeper's Family

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has pleaded with a judge to allow him additional time to respond to a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of stealing millions from his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s family — claiming his prison conditions are making things difficult, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Murdaugh’s lawyer has requested Alex be given until May 1 to respond to the case brought by the insurance company Nautilus.