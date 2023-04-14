Alex Murdaugh Complains Prison Conditions Make It Difficult To Deal With Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Stealing Millions From Late Housekeeper's Family
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh has pleaded with a judge to allow him additional time to respond to a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of stealing millions from his late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield’s family — claiming his prison conditions are making things difficult, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Murdaugh’s lawyer has requested Alex be given until May 1 to respond to the case brought by the insurance company Nautilus.
His lawyer explained Murdaugh have been moved from a facility in Columbia, South Carolina to a restrictive housing unit within the South Carolina Department of Corrections, “at a prison that cannot be publicly identified because he has been identified as requiring Statewide Protective Custody.”
Murdaugh’s attorney said his client, “intends to participate fully in this litigation to the extent his carceral circumstances permit. His very recent assignment to a special Restrictive Housing Unit, however, creates logistical complications delaying his ability to do so.”
In regard to documents, Murdaugh said he has no documents to produce and no ability to be deposed within the next 30 days.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the civil lawsuit was put on hold while Alex dealt with the criminal trial accusing him of murdering his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul. A jury found the one-time powerful attorney guilty. Alex was sentenced to life in prison.
Now, the civil lawsuit’s stay has expired and Alex must engage or face being hit with a judgment.
Nautilus sued Alex, his lawyer Cory Fleming and the South Carolina law firm Moss & Kuhn in 2022.
The insurance company said Alex was paid millions on a policy after his housekeeper fell at his property on February 2, 2018. She died weeks later.
Nautilus said Alex made a claim for coverage under his policy claiming his housekeeper’s family was bringing claims against him. The insurance company said they paid to resolve these claims but later learned that Alex had conspired with the housekeeper’s family.
Alex allegedly instructed the family to sue him so he could collect on the policy.
Nautilus said Alex had a lawyer friend represent Satterfield’s family. The insurance company said unbeknownst to it, “Murdaugh was not a bona fide insured seeking coverage, but rather was coordinating the handling of the claim with Fleming—including sending correspondence related to the case on Murdaugh’s firm’s letterhead and preparing and delivering disbursement sheets—such that Fleming and Murdaugh were effectively co-counsel.”
The insurance company accused Alex of threatening to sue it if it didn’t pay up. Nautilus paid out the settlement but learned Alex and the co-defendants never paid out the money to the housekeeper’s family.
“That no effort was made by Westendorf, Palmetto, Fleming, or MKF to ensure that the funds intended for the Satterfield family were received by the Satterfield family, violating their obligations regarding escrow funds and their disbursement,” the suit read.
Alex and his pals are accused of stealing over $4 million owed to Satterfield’s family. Satterfield’s son claims Alex stole one insurance payout for $3.8 million and another for $500k.
The case is ongoing.