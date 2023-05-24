Convicted Murderer Alex Murdaugh Indicted on 22 Federal Counts for Suspected Financial Crimes Against Late Housekeeper
Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh was indicted on more than 20 federal charges this week in connection to suspected financial crimes committed against his former clients and late housekeeper, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Murdaugh was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a series of alleged schemes aimed at stealing millions of dollars from his clients.
The 54-year-old disbarred personal injury attorney was charged with a total of 22 federal crimes, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.
“Trust in our legal system begins with trust in its lawyers,” U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said shortly after Murdaugh was indicted on Wednesday.
“South Carolinians turn to lawyers when they are at their most vulnerable,” Boroughs continued, “and in our state, those who abuse the public’s trust and enrich themselves by fraud, theft, and self-dealing will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Murdaugh’s attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, also released a statement on Wednesday insisting that their convicted murderer client “has been cooperating with the United States Attorneys’ Office and federal agencies in their investigation of a broad range of activities.”
“We anticipate that the charges brought today will be quickly resolved without a trial,” they said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Murdaugh is accused of stealing millions of dollars from his clients when he worked as a personal injury attorney prior to being disbarred in September 2021.
One of Murdaugh’s purported victims was the estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Sutterfield, who passed away in 2018 after falling to her death inside Murdaugh’s family home.
Murdaugh allegedly instructed Sutterfield’s two sons to hire his close friend as their attorney.
The convicted murderer then allegedly stole $3.4 million of the $4.3 million insurance payout awarded to Sutterfield’s estate by the insurance companies Lloyds of London and Nautilus Insurance Group.
Murdaugh’s 22-count indictment also came nearly three months after the 54-year-old disgraced lawyer was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.
He was found guilty of the double murder on March 2, 2023, and sentenced to life in prison one day later on March 3.