Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for 'Hacking and Manipulating' First Son's Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer,” Tuesday’s lawsuit read.

“Although Defendants and their allies are entitled to their baseless opinions about Plaintiff and the Biden family – and they are also free to share those opinions on their podcasts and with whomever else cares about what they have to say – they are not entitled to violate federal and state anti-computer hacking laws to advance their personal and political agendas,” the filing continued.