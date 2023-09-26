Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani for 'Hacking and Manipulating' First Son's Abandoned 'Laptop From Hell'
Hunter Biden sued Rudy Giuliani this week for “hacking and manipulating” the embattled first son’s infamous “laptop from hell,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come three years after Giuliani first obtained the allegedly abandoned laptop in August 2020, President Joe Biden’s son filed a lawsuit against Giuliani and Giuliani’s former lawyer, Robert Costello.
According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Central California, Hunter’s team accused Giuliani and Costello of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by accessing Hunter’s laptop’s hard drive.
Hunter’s team also argued that Giuliani “hacked and manipulated” data on the laptop’s external hard drive which resulted in a “total annihilation” of the first son’s “digital privacy.”
“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer,” Tuesday’s lawsuit read.
“Although Defendants and their allies are entitled to their baseless opinions about Plaintiff and the Biden family – and they are also free to share those opinions on their podcasts and with whomever else cares about what they have to say – they are not entitled to violate federal and state anti-computer hacking laws to advance their personal and political agendas,” the filing continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Giuliani first obtained Hunter’s laptop from Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac in August 2020 after Hunter “abandoned” the computer at Mac Isaac’s shop in April 2019.
The abandoned laptop then made waves in October 2020 after alleged material from the computer was leaked to the New York Post ahead of the presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and then-candidate Joe Biden.
According to Mac Isaac, he only shared the contents of Hunter’s laptop with Giuliani after Hunter failed to retrieve the laptop after 90 days.
Costello later detailed in a September 2022 interview how he and Giuliani gained entry to the hard drive by using Hunter’s username.
Giuliani then showed the alleged laptop off during a February 2023 episode of his video podcast.
“[Giuliani] proceeded to brag about having copied [Hunter’s] data onto his own computer and about having accessed, analyzed, and manipulated the transferred data,” Tuesday’s lawsuit charged.
Hunter’s lawyers accused Giuliani and Costello of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and the California Computer Data Access and Fraud Act by illegally accessing the computer’s hard drive.
Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed against Giuliani and Costello on Tuesday came shortly after Hunter’s team also sued Mac Isaac and former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler over similar accusations.