Hunter Biden Sues Former Donald Trump Aide Garrett Ziegler Over 'Laptop From Hell' Leaks
Hunter Biden filed a lawsuit against Garrett Ziegler this week in connection to the former Donald Trump aide’s alleged role in leaking content from Hunter’s infamous “laptop from hell," RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after President Joe Biden’s son testified in connection to his allegedly abandoned laptop in June, Hunter filed a 13-page lawsuit against Ziegler in California.
According to court documents obtained by ABC News on Wednesday, the lawsuit alleged that Ziegler improperly “accessed, manipulated, and damaged computer data that he did not own” – thereby violating California's computer fraud laws.
The lawsuit also reportedly outlined how Ziegler and ten additional unnamed defendants allegedly obtained data belonging to Hunter and disseminated that data on the internet – including tens of thousands of emails, photos, videos, and recordings.
"While Defendant Ziegler is entitled to his extremist and counterfactual opinions, he has no right to engage in illegal activities to advance his right-wing agenda," Hunter’s attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.
"Yet that is precisely what Defendant Ziegler and his so-called 'nonprofit research group' have done,” they added.
President Biden’s son is reportedly seeking a jury trial to determine appropriate damages, as well as an injunction to prevent Ziegler from further accessing or tampering with his data.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this lawsuit marked the latest development in Hunter's ongoing legal counteroffensive against the numerous individuals who allegedly participated in the now-infamous laptop controversy that first started during the 2020 presidential election.
Earlier this year, the embattled first son’s legal team filed a countersuit against John Paul Mac Isaac – the Delaware-based computer repairman who first obtained and then allegedly disseminated data from the laptop purportedly belonging to Hunter in April 2019.
Hunter’s attorneys previously referred Ziegler to federal and state investigators for alleged criminal behavior, according to ABC News.
- Hunter Biden Testimony: Embattled First Son 'Embarrassed' by Content Found on 'Laptop From Hell' — but Denies Computer Was His
- 61% of Americans Believe President Biden Was Involved in Son Hunter's Shady Business Dealings While VP, New Poll Shows
- Hunter Biden to Be Indicted on Two Felony Counts for Illegally Possessing a Gun as a Drug Addict, Facing 10 Years in Prison
They also sent two letters instructing Ziegler to preserve documents related to the matter in February 2023.
Meanwhile, Hunter himself continues to face legal troubles in connection to matters separate from the “laptop from hell” controversy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
President Biden’s embattled son recently saw a plea deal – which could have resolved the federal investigation into his overseas business dealings – completely fall apart.
U.S. Attorney David Weiss recently announced his intention to indict Hunter on tax and gun charges in multiple venues following the collapsed plea deal.
Additionally, a GOP-led congressional investigation into the Biden family is ongoing and House Republicans announced this week that they plan to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Biden over his alleged involvement in Hunter’s overseas and potentially illegal business dealings.
The White House described the impeachment inquiry against Biden as “extreme politics at its worst” and insisted that “the president hasn’t done anything wrong.”