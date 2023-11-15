Exposed: Censured Democrat Rashida Tlaib Tied to Secret Facebook Group That Glorified Hamas, Celebrated Oct. 7 Attack on Israel

Censured House Democrat Rashida Tlaib was recently exposed as a member of a secret Facebook group that glorified Hamas and celebrated last month’s devastating attack against Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come one week after Tlaib was censured by her House colleagues on November 7 due to her controversial rhetoric regarding the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Palestinian-American congresswoman was exposed as a member of the secret Palestinian American Congress Facebook group.