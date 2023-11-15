Exposed: Censured Democrat Rashida Tlaib Tied to Secret Facebook Group That Glorified Hamas, Celebrated Oct. 7 Attack on Israel
Censured House Democrat Rashida Tlaib was recently exposed as a member of a secret Facebook group that glorified Hamas and celebrated last month’s devastating attack against Israel, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come one week after Tlaib was censured by her House colleagues on November 7 due to her controversial rhetoric regarding the Hamas-Israel conflict, the Palestinian-American congresswoman was exposed as a member of the secret Palestinian American Congress Facebook group.
According to Fox News, Tlaib was exposed as a member of the closed Facebook group on Wednesday morning and has been a member since as early as 2018.
Although the secret social media group prohibits access to non-members, the outlet was able to gain partial entry and found several startling posts that seemingly glorified the Palestinian terrorist militants and celebrated the Hamas attack against southern Israel on October 7.
"We don't want to throw you in the sea…we want you to ride it back from where you came,” one member wrote on October 12.
"You, and the people directing you, are the problem, you created it almost 100 years ago, made it official 75 years ago and you have been feeding its flam ever since,” wrote another member on October 10.
“No mention to the killing of Palestinian women, children and entire families killed on a daily [basis] by the state of Israel using American gifts of weapons and jet fighters,” that member added.
A third member of the Palestinian American Congress Facebook group celebrated the "achievements" of the "resistance in Northern occupied Palestine” on October 19 – including the killing of dozens of Israeli soldiers.
Fox News discovered that Tlaib joined the anti-Israel social media group six years ago amid her 2018 campaign for Congress.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, House Rep. Tlaib first came under fire for her controversial rhetoric in the immediate aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack against southern Israel that left thousands dead and hundreds more kidnapped and taken hostage in Gaza.
“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day,” she said in a statement after the attack last month. “I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity.”
“The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” Tlaib added at the time.
Tlaib’s fellow House members called her comments “reprehensible and repulsive” and she was ultimately censured in connection to her controversial remarks last week.
The House voted to censure the Palestinian-American Democrat from Michigan 234-188.
GOP House Rep. Rich McCormick, who pushed the censure vote on the House floor on November 7, said that Tlaib “levied unbelievable falsehoods about our greatest ally, Israel, and the attack on October 7.” He also accused Tlaib of antisemitism.
Tlaib defended her remarks and said that she “will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words.”
“It is important to separate people and government,” she charged after the censure vote. “The idea that criticizing the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent.”
“It’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation.”