House Rep. Rashida Tlaib Blames President Biden and Israel for Gaza Hospital Explosion That Killed 500
Democratic House Rep. Rashida Tlaib blamed President Joe Biden and Israel for a Gaza hospital explosion that killed at least 500 people earlier this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a harrowing development to come as the war between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel continues to escalate, a rocket destroyed a hospital in Gaza on Tuesday and left hundreds of patients and Palestinian medical officials dead.
Although Israeli officials blamed Hamas for the hospital strike, and President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the attack appeared to be “done from the other team,” Tlaib claimed Israel was responsible for the rocket explosion.
The Muslim congresswoman also blamed Biden for not “facilitating a ceasefire” and “helping to de-escalate” the ongoing conflict.
President Biden is currently in Tel Aviv to discuss the escalating war between Israel and Hamas.
“Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that,” Tlaib wrote on X after the hospital attack on Tuesday.
“[POTUS] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire & help de-escalate,” the pro-Palestine congresswoman continued. “Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslim Americans like me.”
“We will remember where you stood,” Tlaib added.
Meanwhile, X readers added a context note to Tlaib’s post to clarify that there was “no evidence” Israel was responsible for Tuesday’s hospital attack.
Israeli officials reportedly obtained footage that showed the hospital was struck by a misfired rocket launched by Hamas.
“There is currently no evidence that Israel bombed this hospital,” the context note clarified. “Palestinians and many assume it was Israel.”
“Israel, though, claims they were not operating in the area at the time, and a Palestinian rocket misfired (which was caught on camera) and caused the explosion,” the note added.
Congresswoman Tlaib chose not to delete her post and subsequently accused Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu of “lying to the public.”
“Israeli PM Netanyahu has lied to the public before,” she wrote alongside several articles corroborating her claim about Netanyahu.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tlaib came under fire earlier this month for “glorifying” the Hamas attack against Israel in Gaza on October 7.
Tlaib issued a statement that referred to Israel as an “apartheid government” that created the “suffering” that led to the Hamas attack earlier this month.
“I grieve the Palestinian and Israeli lives lost yesterday, today, and every day. I am determined as ever to fight for a just future where everyone can live in peace, without fear and with true freedom, equal rights, and human dignity,” Tlaib wrote on October 8.
“The path to that future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance,” she continued at the time.
Democratic House Rep. Ritchie Torres condemned Tlaib for her “reprehensible and repulsive” response to the initial Hamas attack.
“Shame on anyone who glorifies as ‘resistance’ the largest single-day mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust,” Torres responded. “It is reprehensible and repulsive.”