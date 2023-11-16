Cassie Claims Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi's Car in Bombshell Sexual Assault and Abuse Lawsuit

Cassie accused her former romantic partner, Diddy (real name: Sean Combs), of being a jealous and controlling ex in a bombshell lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday, claiming he went as far as to "blow up" rapper Kid Cudi's car.

Cassie (real name: Casandra Ventura) and Diddy split in 2018 after a 10-year relationship she claimed was riddled with abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned. She claimed he began a destructive pattern soon after they met in 2005, which allegedly included beating her, urging her to take drugs, and forcing her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes while "masturbating and filming" the encounters.