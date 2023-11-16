Cassie Claims Diddy Blew Up Kid Cudi's Car in Bombshell Sexual Assault and Abuse Lawsuit
Cassie accused her former romantic partner, Diddy (real name: Sean Combs), of being a jealous and controlling ex in a bombshell lawsuit filed in federal court on Thursday, claiming he went as far as to "blow up" rapper Kid Cudi's car.
Cassie (real name: Casandra Ventura) and Diddy split in 2018 after a 10-year relationship she claimed was riddled with abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned. She claimed he began a destructive pattern soon after they met in 2005, which allegedly included beating her, urging her to take drugs, and forcing her to engage in sex acts with a succession of male prostitutes while "masturbating and filming" the encounters.
Combs called the arrangement a "Freak Off," or "FO," and she claimed to have been expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers as time went on.
The filing later detailed how Ventura had a "brief" fling with Cudi (real name: Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi) in 2011 during a "rough patch" in her relationship with Diddy.
It was noted how when Combs returned from a trip, he demanded another FO of Ventura, which she obliged. "During this FO, Mr. Combs found Ms. Ventura's phone and found emails between her and Kid Cudi. Mr. Combs became enraged and proceeded to place a manual corkscrew between his fingers and lunged at Ms. Ventura."
Ventura said she fled to Cudi's home to escape Combs' "wrath" and his "network of enforcers." When she returned, Combs was accused of striking her multiple times and kicking her in the back as she tried to run out the door. Cassie claimed to have sustained bruises, which were photographed.
During Paris Fashion Week in February 2012, Ventura alleged that Combs told her that he was going to blow up Cudi's car and wanted to make sure the music artist was home with his friends when it happened. "Around that time, Kid Cudi's car exploded in his driveway." She doesn't state explicitly that Diddy orchestrated it, but it was implied.
"This is all true," Cudi said through a spokeswoman to the New York Times.
RadarOnline.com reached out to his reps for comment.
The court filing stated that years later, in 2018, Diddy forced himself into her apartment and raped her while she "repeatedly said 'no' and tried to push him away," prompting Ventura to leave the relationship for good.
Diddy's lawyer, Ben Brafman, has addressed the lawsuit brought under the Adult Survivors Act seeking unspecified damages.
He told RadarOnline.com, "Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a payday."