'Old and Fruity': Cassie's Husband Alex Fine Blasts Her Ex-Boyfriend Diddy

In the clip, Diddy spoke about his decision to give writers and artists that he worked with their publishing back and revealed it was a long time coming.

"Two years ago, I reassigned [the publishing], and then the lawyers had to work everything out," he explained. "It's not an easy thing. It's called reassigned — I didn't give nobody anything."

Diddy reasoned on The Breakfast Club podcast that he evolved as a businessman. "You don't have to make changes in the world, but if you have a chance to do the right thing, you do the right thing. That's a world I want to live in. I want to be the change that I want," the mogul continued. "Its really about me evolving and me wanting to do the right thing."