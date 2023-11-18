Diddy Reaches Settlement With Cassie One Day After She Accused Him of Rape, Abuse
Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie have reached a confidential settlement only one day after she slapped him with a federal lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Cassie [real name: Cassandra Ventura] released a statement that read, “I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support.”
The hip-mogul mogul told the New York Times, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cassie, who dated Diddy for nearly a decade, claimed the music mogul was abusive to her throughout their relationship and even raped her when she tried to leave him.
Cassie claimed Diddy often “punched, beat, kicked and stomped on her” resulting in “bruises, burst lips, black eyes and bleeding.”
In addition, she claimed Diddy forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers that he made her find online.
"The first time, Mr. Combs hired a man and brought the man to his home in Los Angeles. The man, Mr. Combs, and Ms. Ventura wore masquerade masks, and ingested drugs. Mr. Combs directed Ms. Ventura to perform sexual acts with this man while Mr. Combs watched them. He masturbated while he directed Ms. Ventura and the man to do specific sexual acts," the documents read.
Cassie said, "The entire encounter lasted multiple days."
She detailed the other alleged encounters. "Mr. Combs would then instruct Ms. Ventura and the sex workers to speak to each other, and then would specifically tell Ms. Ventura where to touch the sex workers. Mr. Combs would say things like, 'grab that big Black d---' and ask her 'how does it feel?' as he directed her to perform for him."
Cassie said she had to be intoxicated to handle the sexual encounters.
The singer accused Diddy of having introduced her to a “lifestyle of excessive alcohol and substance abuse and required her to procure illicit prescriptions to satisfy his own addictions.”
After the suit was filed, Diddy's lawyer Ben Brafman, said, “Mr. Combs vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail."
He added, "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”