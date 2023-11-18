Your tip
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Gymnast Girlfriend is Under 'House Arrest': Kremlin Source

vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly under 'house arrest' after his rumored death.

By:

Nov. 17 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

The longtime suspected girlfriend of Vladimir Putin is reportedly under "house arrest," according to a Kremlin source, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Alina Kabaeva, 40, is said to be "powerless" now that her alleged despot boyfriend is rumored to be dead after suffering a heart attack in late October.

alina kabaeva
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva has not been seen since rumors of Putin's death initially circulated.

Telegram channel General SVR, who claims to be a Kremlin insider, previously posted about Putin's declining health and alleged death. The account's latest claims alleged Putin's suspected mistress is being kept under strict watch now that a body double is running the country.

"The common-law wife of the late Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva, is practically under house arrest," General SVR posted according to the Daily Star.

vladimir putin general dead mystery circumstance criticize air force
Source: MEGA

Telegram channel General SVR alleged that Putin died in late October after suffering a heart attack.

"After Putin’s death, Kabaeva’s security has been significantly strengthened; all her movements outside her residence in Valdai must be coordinated and occur extremely rarely. They are preparing to show Kabaeva to the public, but this does not change the essence of the matter. Alina Maratovna currently does not control her own freedom," the Telegram channel continued.

"Unlike the daughters of the deceased president, Kabaeva fell out of favor with the current leadership of Russia in the person of Nikolai Patrushev. The uncrowned queen found herself without power and without prospects."

alina kabaeva
Source: MEGA

The Olympic gold medalist is reportedly 'powerless' without Putin.

The former Olympian's alleged house arrest could explain why she's bizarrely taken a step out of the public eye in recent weeks, despite being frequently photographed with Putin in the past.

Before rumors swirled about Putin's alleged death, Kabaeva was regularly spotted at her gymnastics training center in Sochi. The last confirmed sighting of the warmonger's rumored girlfriend was an October 22 tournament that was held at the gymnastics center.

alina kabaeva
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva is also rumored to be the mother of Putin's four love children.

Another potential reason for Kabaeva's recent disappearance could be an updated U.K. sanction list that now featured her name. Kabaeva has strongly backed Putin's invasion of Ukraine and pushed propaganda supporting the war.

"Alina Kabaeva is the Chair of the Board of Directors at Russia's National Media Group, which actively promotes Russian propaganda regarding the invasion of Ukraine," the sanction listing read.

"Accordingly, Kabaeva is involved in destabilising Ukraine as she herself or through her association with NMG is responsible for, engages in, provides support for, or promotes any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine."

