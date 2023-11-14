Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Lover Alina Kabaeva Not Seen Since Russian Leader's Alleged Death: Report

vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, has not been seen since the Russian leader allegedly passed away.

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, has not been seen since the Russian leader allegedly passed away last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away in Valdai on October 25, the Russian tyrant’s long-rumored girlfriend is reportedly missing in action.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva was last seen on October 22 – the same day that Putin allegedly suffered a “horrific” heart attack.

According to the Russian Telegram channel, Kabaeva was last seen on October 22 – the same day that Putin allegedly suffered a “horrific” heart attack and just three days before his purported demise.

Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast for Russia, was reportedly last seen at her elite gymnastics academy in the Russian city of Sochi.

Sources indicated that Kabaeva oversaw a gymnastics tournament at the Sochi academy on October 22 then disappeared from the public eye amid the rumors of Putin’s fatal heart attack.

Putin’s suspected lover was also reportedly scheduled to attend another gymnastics event in Uzbekistan from November 9 to November 13, but insiders said she never made it to the event.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast for Russia, was reportedly last seen at her elite gymnastics academy in the Russian city of Sochi.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s doctors prepared Kabaeva and the Russian leader’s other loved ones “for the worse” shortly after his alleged heart attack in Valdai on October 22.

General SVR claimed that Putin ultimately passed away on October 25, and that a body double replaced the “dead” Russian leader.

“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the Russian Telegram channel wrote. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”

Also shocking were rumors that Putin’s family was held “hostage” after his alleged death and that Kabaeva was placed “under the control” of the Federal Security Service.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

General SVR claimed that Putin passed away on October 25.

“Part of the late President’s family found themselves hostage to the situation and their fate is being decided by the current leadership of the country,” General SVR claimed.

“Putin’s partner, Alina Kabaeva, and her children are under the control of people from the Presidential security service,” the outlet added.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Although Kremlin sources indicated that Kabaeva and Putin’s other loved ones were eventually “freed” from the Federal Security Service’s control, the Russian leader’s body double replacement was reportedly “prohibited” from having contact with them.

“The double will not have contact with the younger children of the late Putin and his partner Alina Kabaeva,” the Russian outlet noted.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin rumored lover alina kabaeva not seen alleged death
Source: MEGA

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed the Putin death and body double rumors.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the Putin death rumors. He also dismissed the rumors that the real Russian leader was replaced by a doppelgänger.

“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov insisted earlier this month. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”

“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he insisted further. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.