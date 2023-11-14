Vladimir Putin's Rumored Lover Alina Kabaeva Not Seen Since Russian Leader's Alleged Death: Report
Vladimir Putin’s suspected lover, Alina Kabaeva, has not been seen since the Russian leader allegedly passed away last month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away in Valdai on October 25, the Russian tyrant’s long-rumored girlfriend is reportedly missing in action.
According to the Russian Telegram channel, Kabaeva was last seen on October 22 – the same day that Putin allegedly suffered a “horrific” heart attack and just three days before his purported demise.
Kabaeva, a retired Olympic gymnast for Russia, was reportedly last seen at her elite gymnastics academy in the Russian city of Sochi.
Sources indicated that Kabaeva oversaw a gymnastics tournament at the Sochi academy on October 22 then disappeared from the public eye amid the rumors of Putin’s fatal heart attack.
Putin’s suspected lover was also reportedly scheduled to attend another gymnastics event in Uzbekistan from November 9 to November 13, but insiders said she never made it to the event.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s doctors prepared Kabaeva and the Russian leader’s other loved ones “for the worse” shortly after his alleged heart attack in Valdai on October 22.
General SVR claimed that Putin ultimately passed away on October 25, and that a body double replaced the “dead” Russian leader.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the Russian Telegram channel wrote. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
Also shocking were rumors that Putin’s family was held “hostage” after his alleged death and that Kabaeva was placed “under the control” of the Federal Security Service.
“Part of the late President’s family found themselves hostage to the situation and their fate is being decided by the current leadership of the country,” General SVR claimed.
“Putin’s partner, Alina Kabaeva, and her children are under the control of people from the Presidential security service,” the outlet added.
Although Kremlin sources indicated that Kabaeva and Putin’s other loved ones were eventually “freed” from the Federal Security Service’s control, the Russian leader’s body double replacement was reportedly “prohibited” from having contact with them.
“The double will not have contact with the younger children of the late Putin and his partner Alina Kabaeva,” the Russian outlet noted.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the Putin death rumors. He also dismissed the rumors that the real Russian leader was replaced by a doppelgänger.
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” Peskov insisted earlier this month. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” he insisted further. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”