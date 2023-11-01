Vladimir Putin's Alleged Body Double Banned From Meeting Russian Leader's 'Sex-mad' Lover Alina Kabaeva: Source
Vladimir Putin’s body double was recently “banned” from meeting the Russian leader’s “sex-mad” longtime lover Alina Kabaeva, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away last week following a “horrific” heart attack, the channel further claimed that Putin was replaced by a doppelgänger.
But while the alleged body double will be “completely immersed” in the Russian despot’s “everyday life,” he was prohibited from “having contact” with Putin’s “younger children” and Kabaeva.
“The conditions of keeping the double will now also improve and become ‘presidential,’” General SVR reported on Wednesday. “He will actually be completely immersed in Putin’s everyday life, naturally under full control, but these are also colossal changes.”
“The double will not have contact with the younger children of the late Putin and his partner Alina Kabaeva,” the Russian outlet continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR claimed Putin died on the night of October 25 after suffering a “horrific” heart attack the weekend before.
The channel also claimed that a coup was underway in Moscow in the aftermath of Putin’s alleged death.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” General SVR reported at the time. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the outlet added.
According to General SVR, the Kremlin is now under the control of Putin’s doppelgänger and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.
“The understudy was very happy with the prospects that Patrushev had prepared for him and clearly perked up,” the Telegram channel said this week.
“Yesterday, in addition to the meeting with the semi-governors, the double was involved in filming ‘canned food’ footage which will be kept ‘for future use.’”
Also surprising are reports that Putin’s family was held “hostage” after his alleged death and that Kabaeva was placed “under the control” of the Federal Security Service.
“Part of the late President’s family found themselves hostage to the situation and their fate is being decided by the current leadership of the country,” the channel claimed.
“Putin’s partner, Alina Kabaeva, and her children are under the control of people from the Presidential security service.”
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied General SVR’s shocking claims and called the Putin death rumors “absurd information canard” and “fake news.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said on October 26. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”