Kremlin Assigns Vladimir Putin's Body Double His Own Body Double After Assassination Fear: Report
The Kremlin allegedly assigned Vladimir Putin’s body double his very own body double due to newfound assassination concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sensational development to come amid conflicting reports that Putin, 71, passed away last week and was succeeded by a doppelgänger, Kremlin insiders claimed that the new Russian leader was provided a doppelgänger of his own.
According to General SVR – the same Russian Telegram channel that first claimed the original Russian tyrant passed away on October 25 – the new Putin was provided a body double as well as all the same “security measures” that the original Putin was provided.
“There is a certain risk to the life of the double,” the Telegram channel said this week. “If, when Putin was alive, it was possible to use a double in a variety of conditions, including with a certain risk to the life of the double, but now, having a double president in one person, all risks are being reviewed anew.”
“Almost the same greenhouse conditions will be created for the president’s double as for Putin in recent years,” the channel continued.
“That is, in addition to all security measures, including a bunker, there will also be a 'self-isolation' regime with quarantine for participants in personal meetings.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR claimed Putin died on the night of Wednesday, October 25 after suffering a “horrific” heart attack the Sunday before.
The Telegram channel also claimed that a coup was underway in Moscow in the aftermath of Putin’s alleged death.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the outlet reported. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death.”
The Kremlin is now allegedly under the control of Putin’s doppelgänger and Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.
Despite the suspected assassination fears taking place inside the Kremlin, Putin’s purported double was said to be “very happy” with his fresh role as the new Russian leader.
“The understudy was very happy with the prospects that Patrushev had prepared for him and perked up,” one insider told General SVR. “Yesterday, in addition to the meeting with the semi-governors, the double was involved in filming ‘canned food’ footage which will be kept for future use.”
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov cast doubt on General SVR’s claims.
Peskov also called the Telegram channel’s Putin death rumors “absurd information canard” and “fake news.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov said one day after the real Putin’s alleged death. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”