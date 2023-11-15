Putin's 'Total Idiot' Body Double Reprimanded for 'Two Hours' After Series of Embarrassing Mistakes: Report
Vladimir Putin’s rumored body double was allegedly reprimanded for “two hours” this weekend after he made a series of embarrassing mistakes while standing in for the Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that the real Putin, 71, passed away on October 25, sources familiar with the matter said that the fake Putin lookalike was “told off” by his handlers on Saturday.
The alleged body double was then reportedly reprimanded by Nikolai Patrushev – the man believed to be pulling the strings at the Kremlin amid the Putin death rumors.
“Over the weekend, the handlers of the double of the Russian President had a moralizing conversation with him, trying to explain how and in what circumstances it is necessary to behave and what can be said and what cannot be said,” one Moscow insider spilled this week.
“This event lasted more than two hours, after which the backup was connected via video link to Nikolai Patrushev,” the source continued. “The double immediately moved on to apologies and promises to continue to behave within the framework assigned to him by his curators, and to say, at meetings and events, only what was agreed upon in advance, without allowing amateur performances.”
“Patrushev acted as a ‘good policeman,’ allowing the double to deviate from the text, but only if it did not concern important topics, the list of which the double received in advance,” the insider added.
“In general, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation praised rather than scolded the understudy, and after the conversation he became somewhat more cheerful.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, General SVR first claimed that Putin died on October 25 following a “horrific” heart attack that he suffered a few days prior.
The Kremlin was allegedly left scrambling following the Russian leader’s rumored demise, and a Putin body double was reportedly promoted under the direct supervision of Patrushev.
“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” the Russian Telegram channel wrote last month. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”
- Vladimir Putin Has 'Three Body Doubles' Standing in for Him After Alleged Demise, Ukrainian Sources Claim
- Vladimir Putin's Body Double Becomes Deathly Ill as Kremlin Officials Grapple with Rumors About Putin's Death: Report
- Vladimir Putin Mocked Over Accusations He Sent Body Double To Ukraine 'For The Sake Of A Video Photo Shoot'
Additional Moscow sources recently indicated that the fake Putin lookalike would continue the doppelgänger charade until the end of December while the Kremlin organizes a long-term succession plan.
"The figure of the double remains in the Russian political system at least until the New Year,” the Telegram channel said. “By the end of December, a final decision on his future fate will be made.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“The majority believe that the double should go to the polls and the system should be covered up by the presidency of 'Putin', no matter how great the risks of exposure,” General SVR added last week.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly denied the Putin death rumors. He also denied the Putin body doubles rumors.
“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” he insisted earlier this month. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov added. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”