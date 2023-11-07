Fears Grow Vladimir Putin Will Use Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine War ahead of Russian Presidential Election
Fears of Vladimir Putin resorting to nuclear weapons in his ongoing war against Ukraine increased as experts warned of a 'huge escalation' ahead of Russia's upcoming presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While Putin, 71, has been heavily criticized over front line failures, pundits argued that the despot could attempt to flex his strength in an attempt to secure his control over the Kremlin for another term.
Warning of Putin escalating violence in Ukraine ahead of the 2024 election followed reporting from an alleged Kremlin insider that claimed the despot died after suffering a heart attack and was using a body double, all of which were denied by government officials.
Putin, who has held continuous power since 2012 after serving as president from 2000 to 2008, is seeking to retain his position in the upcoming March election.
The election is mostly viewed as a formality, as the incumbent is essentially running unopposed. If elected, Putin would remain in power until 2030.
While rumors on Putin's health continued to swirl — and the Russian president has no real threat as far as political opponents are concerned — experts said the warmonger is more determined than ever to retain power so that he does not "leave the war undone" in Ukraine.
According to Dr. Stephen Hall, an expert on Russia at the Henry Jackson Society, another term for Putin could bring "an escalation in the aggression against Ukraine and the West."
"There is a possibility that he would use a small nuclear weapon that would take out a block out of Kyiv or Kharkiv," Hall told the Sun. "There is a potential that Putin would want to invade other countries."
A continuation of Putin's reign could lead to the West being put directly in Russia's crosshairs.
"He would like to weaken the West. Putin will certainly look for ways to try and destabilize the West," the Russian expert said as he noted Kazakhstan, Moldova and Georgia as other countries Putin could potentially invade in his "escalation."
London School of Economics professor Vladislav Zubok warned that the despot would not continue his war in a "conventional way."
Zubok theorized that Putin would used nuclear weapons to flex his military's strength. The professor noted that the drastic use of such weapons would be the "end of the world we know."