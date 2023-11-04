Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Rumors of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Death Causes Fear Within His Inner Circle: Report

putin invites hamas and iran to moscow
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 4 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is reportedly in a state of fear and uncertainty following rumors of the leader's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The claims, made on the General SVR Telegram channel, state that Putin died of a heart attack last week and that the country is now being run by a body double. These allegations have raised concerns among Putin's close allies, as well as those slightly outside his inner circle.

Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

The repercussions of Putin's alleged death are not limited to political elites but also affect the broader Russian society.

According to the source, the absence of Putin has left a void in the power structure, causing instability and uncertainty.

The new configuration of power is leading to conflicts over spheres of influence, and agreements are at risk of not being implemented. The source refers to Putin as the "center of balance" of the system and argues that without him, there is no equilibrium.

The repercussions of Putin's alleged death are not limited to political elites but also affect the broader Russian society.

The source claims that the elites from the second and third circles, who have been inactive or less involved in recent times, find themselves in a precarious position. The era of stability, which they have relied on, is now over, and they now face an uncertain future. This situation could lead to a political crisis if not addressed promptly.

Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

Other Kremlin officials allegedly celebrated the Russian leader's alleged passing and called it "the beginning of something new and good."

According to the Daily Star, the Kremlin has consistently denied the rumors about Putin's health, asserting that he is alive and well.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the reports as "absurd information hoaxes." Nonetheless, the source on Telegram remains steadfast in their claims.

Despite the lack of official updates on Putin's well-being, speculation has arisen about where his body is located.

Some reports suggest that it remains in his Valdai residence. However, these claims have not been substantiated.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
putin invites hamas and iran to moscow
Source: MEGA

Putin's remains were reportedly 'being held by members of the presidential security service.'

The alleged death of Putin and the ensuing uncertainty about the leadership in Russia have significant implications.

The potential transition of power could lead to internal conflicts as well as impact Russia's relations with other countries.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, when rumors of Putin's death were initially reported, some of those closest to the Russian dictator began to reportedly celebrate.

Telegram channel General SVR, which is believed to be run by a Kremlin insider, alleged in a previous post that Putin, 71, died last week at his Valdai residence after suffering a heart attack.

The channel's recent claims forced Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to not only denounce the allegations but acknowledge rumors about the despot's health.

While Peskov branded the channel's claims as an "absurd information canard," the same insider has now alleged that allies like Peskov are optimistic about Putin's death.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.