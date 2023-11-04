Rumors of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Death Causes Fear Within His Inner Circle: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle is reportedly in a state of fear and uncertainty following rumors of the leader's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The claims, made on the General SVR Telegram channel, state that Putin died of a heart attack last week and that the country is now being run by a body double. These allegations have raised concerns among Putin's close allies, as well as those slightly outside his inner circle.
According to the source, the absence of Putin has left a void in the power structure, causing instability and uncertainty.
The new configuration of power is leading to conflicts over spheres of influence, and agreements are at risk of not being implemented. The source refers to Putin as the "center of balance" of the system and argues that without him, there is no equilibrium.
The repercussions of Putin's alleged death are not limited to political elites but also affect the broader Russian society.
The source claims that the elites from the second and third circles, who have been inactive or less involved in recent times, find themselves in a precarious position. The era of stability, which they have relied on, is now over, and they now face an uncertain future. This situation could lead to a political crisis if not addressed promptly.
According to the Daily Star, the Kremlin has consistently denied the rumors about Putin's health, asserting that he is alive and well.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, dismissed the reports as "absurd information hoaxes." Nonetheless, the source on Telegram remains steadfast in their claims.
Despite the lack of official updates on Putin's well-being, speculation has arisen about where his body is located.
Some reports suggest that it remains in his Valdai residence. However, these claims have not been substantiated.
- Kremlin 'Deliberately Spread Rumors' Vladimir Putin Died to 'Test How Popular' He Is Among Russians: Report
- Vladimir Putin's Death is Being Celebrated by His Former Cronies, Kremlin Source Says
- Vladimir Putin is 'Dead' After Rumored Illness, 'Understudy' Recognized as Stand-in President: Kremlin Sources
The alleged death of Putin and the ensuing uncertainty about the leadership in Russia have significant implications.
The potential transition of power could lead to internal conflicts as well as impact Russia's relations with other countries.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, when rumors of Putin's death were initially reported, some of those closest to the Russian dictator began to reportedly celebrate.
Telegram channel General SVR, which is believed to be run by a Kremlin insider, alleged in a previous post that Putin, 71, died last week at his Valdai residence after suffering a heart attack.
The channel's recent claims forced Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to not only denounce the allegations but acknowledge rumors about the despot's health.
While Peskov branded the channel's claims as an "absurd information canard," the same insider has now alleged that allies like Peskov are optimistic about Putin's death.