According to the source, the absence of Putin has left a void in the power structure, causing instability and uncertainty.

The new configuration of power is leading to conflicts over spheres of influence, and agreements are at risk of not being implemented. The source refers to Putin as the "center of balance" of the system and argues that without him, there is no equilibrium.

The repercussions of Putin's alleged death are not limited to political elites but also affect the broader Russian society.

The source claims that the elites from the second and third circles, who have been inactive or less involved in recent times, find themselves in a precarious position. The era of stability, which they have relied on, is now over, and they now face an uncertain future. This situation could lead to a political crisis if not addressed promptly.