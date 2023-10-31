Vladimir Putin's Speechwriter Breaks Silence on Russian Leader's Rumored Death: 'There Were Absolutely Signs of His Health Deteriorating'
Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter broke his silence this week regarding the Russian leader’s rumored death, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away last week after suffering a heart attack, ex-speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov spoke out and detailed the last time he saw the despot.
According to Gallyamov, Putin’s health “deteriorated” due to “shock” after the Russian tyrant realized that his army was like a “paper tiger” in the fight against Ukraine.
Gallyamov also noted that Putin’s health “improved” in recent months, and the former speechwriter indicated that Putin started taking medication shortly before General SVR reported that the 71-year-old world leader died.
"When I was working in the Kremlin, Putin was perfectly healthy,” Gallyamov told Daily Express this week. "Last year there were absolutely visual, noticeable signs of his health deteriorating.”
“His hand was shaking, he could hardly control himself sometimes,” the former speechwriter continued. "This year he looked better. Probably last year it was due to the shock that his army turned out to be a paper tiger.”
"Now he seemed to have learned to control himself, maybe with the help of drugs."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Russian Telegram channel General SVR published a post last week and claimed that Putin passed away shortly after suffering a “horrific” heart attack.
- Putin Death Rumors Intensify: Kremlin Cancels Major Public Appearance After Russian Leader Suffers Suspected Heart Attack
- Vladimir Putin Spokesman Denies Claims Russian Leader 'Died' and a 'Coup' is Taking Place in Moscow: 'Absurd Information Canard'
- Vladimir Putin's Doctors Freed From 'Corpse-sitting' Duty as Russian Leader's Rumored Death Declared 'State Secret': Report
“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the outlet added.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov immediately denied the Telegram channel’s claims and called the Putin death rumors “absurd information canard” and “fake news.”
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov scoffed. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”
The rumors of Putin’s death came shortly after General SVR also claimed that the Russian leader suffered a “horrific” heart attack in Moscow on the night of Sunday, October 22.
General SVR reported that Putin was left in “stable but serious condition” following the alleged heart attack, and the channel said that the despot’s doctors were “not optimistic” about a potential recovery.
Putin was also reportedly left “plugged into machines.”
“The real Putin lies in a room equipped at an intensive care ward in his residence, connected to equipment that monitors his vital parameters,” General SVR said at the time.