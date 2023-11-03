Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Vladimir Putin

Kremlin 'Deliberately Spread Rumors' Vladimir Putin Died to 'Test How Popular' He Is Among Russians: Report

kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

The Kremlin spread rumors about Vladimir Putin’s death to gauge how popular the Russian leader is among Russian citizens.

By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Kremlin allegedly spread rumors about Vladimir Putin’s death to gauge how popular the Russian leader is among Russian citizens, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed that Putin, 71, passed away on October 25 after suffering a heart attack, Ukrainian sources suggested that Moscow was behind the Putin death rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

Ukrainian sources suggested that Moscow was behind the Putin death rumors.

According to Andrii Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, the Putin death rumors were launched as part of a strategy for the Kremlin to “gain a firmer grip” on “domestic control” in the country.

“In this way, the empire, which is built on the work of the secret services, learns how to continue to rule,” Yusov said on Friday. “The basic purpose of fake news is to look at how society reacts in terms of numbers and dynamics.”

He continued, “The purpose is to look at the reactions of individuals, the elite, and the media.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Yusov’s remarks came roughly one week after General SVR claimed that Putin died on October 25 after he suffered a “horrific” heart attack the Sunday before.

Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

“The basic purpose of fake news is to look at how society reacts in terms of numbers and dynamics.”

The Russian Telegram channel claimed that a “coup” was underway in Moscow following Putin’s alleged death and that a body double of the real Russian leader was positioned in Putin’s place.

“Attention! There is currently an attempted coup in Russia!” General SVR reported last Friday. “Russian President Vladimir Putin died this evening at his residence in Valdai.”

“At 20.42 Moscow time, doctors stopped resuscitation and pronounced death,” the outlet added.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied the Russian Telegram channel’s report. Peskov also shot down rumors that Putin was replaced by a lookalike.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied General SVR's report about Putin's rumored death.

“Everything is fine with him, this is absolutely another fake rumor,” the Kremlin spokesman said. “I can tell you there are no doubles when it comes to work and so on.”

“These kinds of stories belong to the category of fake news, discussed with enviable tenacity by a number of media outlets,” Peskov continued. “This brings nothing but a smile in the Kremlin.”

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Putin’s closest allies and cronies reportedly “celebrated” the Russian leader’s rumored death and viewed his sudden passing as "the beginning of something new and good.”

Other Kremlins sources suggested that Putin’s rumored death may move Russia closer to ending its nearly two-year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement
kremlin rumors vladimir putin died test popular russians report
Source: MEGA

Other Kremlin officials allegedly celebrated the Russian leader's alleged passing and called it "the beginning of something new and good."

"Those around the president are no longer very worried and even consider Putin’s death the beginning of something new and good," General SVR claimed.

"Many are tired of the constantly prevailing theme of war and sanctions, and started talking about the possibility of peace negotiations, but, of course, on favorable terms, which they cannot yet clearly formulate,” the channel added.

"In any case, the movement began, and the big political season began.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.