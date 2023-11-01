Vladimir Putin's Death is Being Celebrated by His Former Cronies, Kremlin Source Says

The Telegram channel has closely followed Putin's rumored terminal illnesses. Within the last two weeks, the channel has claimed that Putin was in his final days — and his top cronies were organizing a succession plan amid his imminent death.

The channel's recent claims forced Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to not only denounce the allegations but acknowledge rumors about the despot's health.

While Peskov branded the channel's claims as an "absurd information canard," the same insider has now alleged that allies like Peskov are optimistic about Putin's death.