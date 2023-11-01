Vladimir Putin's Death is Being Celebrated by His Former Cronies, Kremlin Source Says
A Kremlin source claimed that the death of Vladimir Putin was considered "the beginning of something new and good" by his top allies, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Telegram channel General SVR, which is believed to be run by a Kremlin insider, alleged in a previous post that Putin, 71, died last week at his Valdai residence after suffering a heart attack.
The Telegram channel has closely followed Putin's rumored terminal illnesses. Within the last two weeks, the channel has claimed that Putin was in his final days — and his top cronies were organizing a succession plan amid his imminent death.
The channel's recent claims forced Putin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to not only denounce the allegations but acknowledge rumors about the despot's health.
While Peskov branded the channel's claims as an "absurd information canard," the same insider has now alleged that allies like Peskov are optimistic about Putin's death.
"Those around the 'president' are no longer very worried and even consider Putin’s death the beginning of something new and good," the General SVR account posted according to the Daily Star. "Many are tired of the constantly prevailing theme of war and sanctions, and started talking about the possibility of peace negotiations, but, of course, on 'favourable; terms, which they cannot yet clearly formulate."
"In any case, the movement began, and the big political season began," the post noted.
The same source previously claimed that Putin's remains were being closely guarded and remained at the Valdai residence, where he allegedly died.
In addition to reporting on Putin's health, General SVR also accused the Kremlin of using body doubles in the Russian president's place. The "understudy" was even said to have carried out official business and held phone calls with global leaders.
After Putin allegedly had to be "resuscitated" after suffering a heart attack, his cronies reportedly formed a "knightly round table" to discuss and select a successor.
Options for the future leader of Russia were reportedly narrowed down to a handful of men, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Russia's Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is believed to be the current official calling the shots in the wake of Putin's rumored death.
While Russia has repeatedly denied that Putin was suffering any ailments, several of his upcoming appearances were abruptly canceled, adding to mystery surrounding the Telegram channel's claims.