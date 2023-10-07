Vladimir Putin Receives Sinister Birthday Gifts From Kim Jong-Un and Iran as War in Ukraine Intensifies: Report
Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself on the receiving end of grim birthday presents from ruthless dictator "chums" from around the world, including North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Professor Anthony Glees, an expert in international relations, has shed light on the situation, telling the Daily Star that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine may overshadow the birthday celebrations.
He points out that Ukrainian counter-attacks have created "deep holes" in three Russian defensive lines, potentially signaling a major loss for Russia.
"Putin, of course, will be thinking about presents. He's already had some good ones from his chums. Kim Jong-Un has offered him North Korean weapons, and Iran has offered him drones," Professor Glees told the outlet.
"Slovakian voters have just given his sinister chum Robert Fiko most votes in their recent election, so the EU could now have three heads of government alongside Hungary's [Viktor Orban] and Poland's [Mateusz Morawiecki], who veer towards Russia and away from Ukraine."
These gifts may provide some solace to Putin as he faces pressure from the Ukrainian forces led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Ukrainian counter-attacks have not only destroyed Russian forces but have also widened the paths, clearing Russian minefields in the process.
This development could pave the way for the US Abram tanks provided by President Joe Biden to make their way towards Crimea.
The tension in Ukraine has escalated to a point where birthday raids have become a reality for Putin. It was reported that these raids were a response from Zelenskyy's forces to Russian aggression.
"Four deep holes punched by the Ukrainians through the three Russian defensive lines to the southeast of Ukraine," Glees explained. "These are now being widened, destroying Russian forces and clearing Russian minefields in the process, creating a path for the US Abram tanks Biden has given him to start to battle their way towards Crimea."
This birthday may be one of the most critical for Putin, as the outcome of the war in Ukraine holds important implications for his future as well as Russia's standing on the global stage.
Glees compared the Ukrainian effort to the Allied advance into Western Germany in 1945.
"Ukrainian forces are carrying out many other daring raids against Russia, striking deep into Russian controlled areas, including blowing up the HQ of the Black Sea fleet in Crimea and taking out a submarine and warship," the professor told the outlet.
"For example, Ukrainian grain ships can use the Black Sea for exports, and Putin is powerless to stop them."