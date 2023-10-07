Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin Receives Sinister Birthday Gifts From Kim Jong-Un and Iran as War in Ukraine Intensifies: Report

vladimir putin promises arm kim jong un send latest weapons north korea jpg
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin has recieved gifts from North Korea and Iran.

By:

Oct. 7 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Russian President Vladimir Putin found himself on the receiving end of grim birthday presents from ruthless dictator "chums" from around the world, including North Korean dictator Kim Jung-Un and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

Professor Anthony Glees, an expert in international relations, has shed light on the situation, telling the Daily Star that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine may overshadow the birthday celebrations.

He points out that Ukrainian counter-attacks have created "deep holes" in three Russian defensive lines, potentially signaling a major loss for Russia.

oliver stone trashed for supporting vladimir putin in documentary
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin has been accused of killing his political opponents in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

"Putin, of course, will be thinking about presents. He's already had some good ones from his chums. Kim Jong-Un has offered him North Korean weapons, and Iran has offered him drones," Professor Glees told the outlet.

"Slovakian voters have just given his sinister chum Robert Fiko most votes in their recent election, so the EU could now have three heads of government alongside Hungary's [Viktor Orban] and Poland's [Mateusz Morawiecki], who veer towards Russia and away from Ukraine."

russian secret service investigates plot assassinate vladimir putin jpg
Source: MEGA

A group of Russian naval officers were accused of leaking top secret information to Ukraine.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement

These gifts may provide some solace to Putin as he faces pressure from the Ukrainian forces led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian counter-attacks have not only destroyed Russian forces but have also widened the paths, clearing Russian minefields in the process.

This development could pave the way for the US Abram tanks provided by President Joe Biden to make their way towards Crimea.

russia birth rate vladimir putin new breeding scheme threat extinction jpg
Source: MEGA

The majority of Russia’s fighting-aged men are on the frontlines of the ongoing conflict rather than at home starting families.

Article continues below advertisement

The tension in Ukraine has escalated to a point where birthday raids have become a reality for Putin. It was reported that these raids were a response from Zelenskyy's forces to Russian aggression.

"Four deep holes punched by the Ukrainians through the three Russian defensive lines to the southeast of Ukraine," Glees explained. "These are now being widened, destroying Russian forces and clearing Russian minefields in the process, creating a path for the US Abram tanks Biden has given him to start to battle their way towards Crimea."

This birthday may be one of the most critical for Putin, as the outcome of the war in Ukraine holds important implications for his future as well as Russia's standing on the global stage.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Source: radar

Glees compared the Ukrainian effort to the Allied advance into Western Germany in 1945.

"Ukrainian forces are carrying out many other daring raids against Russia, striking deep into Russian controlled areas, including blowing up the HQ of the Black Sea fleet in Crimea and taking out a submarine and warship," the professor told the outlet.

"For example, Ukrainian grain ships can use the Black Sea for exports, and Putin is powerless to stop them."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.