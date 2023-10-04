According to the Daily Star, the move is seen as a punishment for soldiers who regularly engage in heavy drinking or display insubordination.

These troops, if found drinking in Ukraine, will be immediately transferred to the 'Storm Z' unit. The objective of this transfer is to not only punish the soldiers but also to serve as a warning to others.

Reports suggest that members of the Storm Z unit are primarily left to fend for themselves during their missions, with little concern for their safety or survival.

One soldier claimed that only 15 out of a 120-strong unit returned from a clash with Ukrainian fighters. Another soldier revealed that a commander had ordered him not to provide medical treatment to injured members of the unit.