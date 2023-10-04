Russian Suicide Squad: Vladimir Putin Deploys Drunk Soldiers to 'Storm Z' Combat Units for 'Certain Death' Missions
Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly implementing a new strategy to deal with drunken soldiers in the military.
Soldiers who engage in excessive drinking or show belligerent behavior towards their superiors are reportedly transferred to a special combat unit known as "Storm Z." This unit is said to be "expendable" and will be deployed in highly dangerous and almost certain-death missions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Star, the move is seen as a punishment for soldiers who regularly engage in heavy drinking or display insubordination.
These troops, if found drinking in Ukraine, will be immediately transferred to the 'Storm Z' unit. The objective of this transfer is to not only punish the soldiers but also to serve as a warning to others.
Reports suggest that members of the Storm Z unit are primarily left to fend for themselves during their missions, with little concern for their safety or survival.
One soldier claimed that only 15 out of a 120-strong unit returned from a clash with Ukrainian fighters. Another soldier revealed that a commander had ordered him not to provide medical treatment to injured members of the unit.
According to the report, it is believed that soldiers found with the smell of alcohol on their breath will also be transferred to the Storm Z unit.
The group is said to be used in the most dangerous and high-risk operations, where the likelihood of survival is extremely low. They are essentially viewed as a "suicide" infantry.
The Russian defense ministry has not officially acknowledged the existence of the Storm Z unit, but reports and encounters with the group have been documented by the Institute for the Study of War, a US research organization.
- Putin's 'Constantly-Boozing' & 'Unprepared' Troops Forced to Dig Trenches With Spoons in Ukraine, Russian Soldier Reveals
- Russia Accused Of 'Killing Its Own Troops' In Effort To 'Maintain Discipline' As Vladimir Putin's Forces Flee Frontlines Of Ukraine War
- Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment
This move by President Putin to deploy drunken soldiers in suicide combat units highlights the severity with which the Russian military views alcohol abuse and insubordination. It also serves as a message to other Russian soldiers that such behavior will not be tolerated.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has been stretching resources and urging Russian citizens to join the war effort.
Recently, the Russian dictator urged 15- and 16-year-old beauty queen contestants and schoolgirls to join the military.
At least 75 schoolgirls have reportedly been trained in military basics such as drilling, tactical, fire, and physical training. The schoolgirls are also allegedly receiving lessons in radiation, chemical, and biological protection.