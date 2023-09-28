Vladimir Putin Urges Russian Schoolgirls and Beauty Queens to Join War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s propaganda machine recently urged Russian beauty queen contestants and schoolgirls to join the ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war in Ukraine officially exceeded 19 months on Monday, Putin has reportedly moved to “indoctrinate” Russian girls across the country.
According to Daily Star, Russian schoolgirls aged 15 and 16 were recently inducted into “military-patriotic education” programs in the country's Primorsky region.
The outlet reported that at least 75 schoolgirls are now being trained in military basics such as drilling, tactical, fire, and physical training. The schoolgirls are also reportedly receiving instructions in radiation, chemical, and biological protection.
Also startling are reports that another 300 Russian schoolgirls – plus an additional 1,000 schoolboys – will be enrolled in the “intense five-day courses” by the end of the year.
“Love of the Motherland, patriotism, and responsibility have always been instilled in young people, regardless of gender,” Primorsky senior education official Oksana Novikova reportedly told the girls this month.
“You are the first in our female team, so I want to wish you good luck, patience, and, of course, unlock your potential,” Novikova continued. “Go for it.”
Meanwhile, beauty pageant contestants in Belarus were also reportedly urged to start attending courses on military basics and instruction.
“The impressions are simply amazing,” Nadezhda Tolstikova, who won the Miss Top Model of the Miss Belarus 2023 contest earlier this year, said this month. “I’ve already practiced shooting. I’ve shot with a rifle.”
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s deputy commander, Colonel Sergei Grebennikov, indicated that the new military courses are aimed to “glamorize” the military for the Russian and Belarusian schoolgirls and beauty pageant contestants.
“They will see with their own eyes what our strong, respectable guys are capable of,” Grebennikov said.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to urge Russian schoolgirls to join the war in Ukraine comes after the 70-year-old leader also ordered students aged four and up to undergo mandatory training in military basics.
Those courses will reportedly focus on military tactics, weapons skills, drone piloting, applying field dressings, and nuclear and biological protection.
The Russian schoolchildren will also reportedly be forced to dress as soldiers and engage in “role-playing” battle scenarios that reflect the real battles being fought on the frontlines of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
“The mobilization of nursery school children has begun,” a report published on Russia’s official Telegram channel read in July.
That new program, dubbed Putin’s “baby troops” program, came months after it was revealed the Russian leader already assembled a “kid army” to fight in Ukraine.
Putin's "kid army” is reportedly made up of youth club members and cadets as young as 16 and it was allegedly assembled to make up for the devastating loss of troops Moscow has suffered in the ongoing war.