Putin Betrayed? Russian Officers Accused of Leaking Top Secret Details to Ukraine Before Devastating Missile Strike on Black Sea Fleet HQ
A group of Russian naval officers were accused of leaking top secret information to Ukraine shortly before a devastating missile strike on Vladimir Putin’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come amid rumors and reports that Putin’s military is growing increasingly disillusioned with Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, sources suggested that a group of Putin’s naval officers were involved in the missile attack on Friday.
Ukraine's special operations force confirmed that the attack on Friday left 34 Russian naval officers dead – including the Black Sea Fleet’s commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov – and 105 additional officers wounded.
According to the anti-Putin partisan group Atesh, the group of accused Russian naval officers leaked sensitive information to Ukraine before the attack because Putin failed to pay the officers their promised salaries.
“Delays in payments alone do not force the military armed forces of the Russian Federation to go against the Russian authorities,” a spokesperson for Atesh told the Kyiv Post, according to Daily Mail.
Even more surprising was the anti-Putin partisan group’s claim that they paid the accused Russian naval officers for the top secret information that led to the Black Sea Fleet attack on Friday.
“The financial reward only helps them to decide on cooperation with the ATESH movement, it serves as an additional incentive,” the group told the Kyiv Post. “It was enough to cover the risks for the officers and their families.”
Meanwhile, the partisan group – which reportedly works closely with Kyiv amid Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine – acknowledged that Moscow is “well aware” of Atesh’s existence.
“The Russian military is well aware of the existence of the partisan movement and throw all their forces and means to suppress it and identify our agents,” the group said. “The growing resistance among the Crimeans confuses [the Russian military] very much.”
Atesha also indicated that the group plans to launch additional attacks against Putin’s forces in the near future.
“We have ears and eyes both inside and outside,” the group said, “so we are the first to hear and see what is happening there.”
Putin has not yet commented on or confirmed the devastating losses the Russian military suffered during the missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the attack on Putin’s fleet last week came just days after another Russian officer was caught poisoning a water supply meant for the Russian leader’s forces.
Aerial surveillance footage captured the suspected Russian agent adding “poisonous materials” into a watering hole last week, and the Russian authorities indicated that the individual wanted to "help" the Ukrainian army.
“The man recorded the poisoning process on video and sent it to the Ukrainians,” the Russian FSB said in a statement after the culprit was arrested.
"Water was supposed to be sent to those mobilized in the Northern Military District zone," they continued, "but they did not have time to drink it.”