Russian Agent Caught Poisoning Water Supply Meant for Vladimir Putin's Military
A Russian agent was apprehended this week after he attempted to poison a water supply that was meant for Vladimir Putin’s military, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine approaches the 19-month mark, one of the Russian leader’s own agents allegedly tried to poison the Russian army.
According to Daily Star, aerial surveillance footage captured a suspected Russian agent adding “poisonous materials” into a watering hole.
The Federal Security Reserve of Russia confirmed the incident and indicated that the individual wanted to "help" the Ukrainian army.
"A resident of the Altai region poisoned the water that was intended for the mobilized,” the Russian FSB said in a report published this week. “So he wanted to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”
“The man recorded the poisoning process on video and sent it to the Ukrainians,” the FSB continued. "Water was supposed to be sent to those mobilized in the Northern Military District zone, but they did not have time to drink it.”
“The poisoner has already been detained, and charges of attempted treason and terrorism have been filed against him.”
The contaminated water, which was intended for the Northern Military District, raised subsequent concerns about the safety and well-being of the armed and mobilized Russian soldiers.
The motive behind the attempted poisoning still remains unclear, and the suspect has yet to reveal his intentions or how he managed to contaminate the water supply.
Meanwhile, Russian law enforcement officials alleged that the suspect held "radical views" on Russian movements in Ukraine and was urged to "support" the Ukrainian armed forces.
- Putin Orders 3,000 Nuclear Missile Force Soldiers to Run 'Combat Readiness' Adding Fears of Possible WW III
- Pandemic Panic: Vladimir Putin Reopens Temporary COVID-19 Hospitals as New Virus Strain Spreads Across Country
- Russia Suffers Mental Health Crisis as Citizens Grow Depressed Over Putin's War in Ukraine: Report
Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the agent, and he reportedly faces charges of attempted treason and terrorism. If convicted, the suspected agent will reportedly be sentenced to a gulag known for its harsh conditions and brutal treatment of inmates.
The gulag, which is located in Central Siberia, is reportedly notorious for its oppressive environment. Former inmates have described Colonel Yuri Cheremnykh, the gulag’s warden, as a "sadist."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the poisoning incident this week came only a few months after Putin’s military was accused of destroying a dam in Ukraine that created “catastrophic” floods in the already war-torn country.
The devastating incident took place on June 6 when the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka was ruptured. 4.8 billion gallons of water reportedly surged down the Dnipro River and Ukraine blamed Russia for the dam’s destruction.
"Our water comes from the Dnipro – but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," one resident said after the dam collapsed in June. "Also, there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines.”
"There is a lot of water now in the city,” the Ukrainian resident added, “but there is no safe drinking water."