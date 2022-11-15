White House Condemns Iran's First Known Death Sentence Of A Protestor, 'Deeply Concerned' For Iranian Women

The security adviser to President Joe Biden issued a statement condemning the Iranian government for the death sentence of a protestor who set fire to a government building, reiterating that the White House stands with the people of Iran, RadarOnline.com has learned.\n\nLed by women and young girls, the people of Iran have actively protested the country's extreme laws against women following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, over a month ago. \n\nPresident Biden's top security adviser, Jake Sullivan, addressed the concerning sentence handed down by Iran's Revolutionary Court, following the commander-in-chief's vow to "free Iran" made in a campaign rally before the November midterms.Amini was arrested by Iran's "morality police" for allegedly not wearing a Hijab. While in police custody, she died. Amini's death sparked outrage across the country, as well as garnered global support for the women of Iran who have taken a stand against the country's oppressive laws.\n\n"We are deeply concerned about reports from Iran of mass arrests, sham trials, and now a death sentence for protesters voicing legitimate demands against a government that systematically denies basic dignity and freedom to its people," said Sullivan, who works closely with President Biden on the nation's security threats and global positioning. \n\nIran's Revolutionary Court issued the death sentence to an unnamed protester who set fire to a government building during demonstrations.According to Iran state media, the protester was convicted of "disturbing public order and peace, community, and colluding to commit a crime against national security, war and corruption on Earth, war through arson, and intentional destruction."\n\nAlthough the IRNA stated the conviction was preliminary and could be appealed, the Biden White House's remained concerned for the safety and wellbeing of the thousands more women and young girls who have joined the nationwide demonstrations following Amini's death. \n\nSullivan additionally announced that a political prisoner, Hossein Ronaghi, was transferred to a hospital in Tehran after it was reported Ronaghi was subject to torture while in custody.Ronaghi is an activist who was arrested during the recent protests over the killing of Amini.\n\n"The eyes of the world are on Iran. The human rights abuses inflicted by its government must not go without consequence," Sullivan said of the developing atrocities coming out of Iran. "The hundreds of protestors already killed at the hands of Iranian state authorities deserve justice."\n\nSullivan called on the leaders of Iran to cease the senseless killings of protestors. The nation's top security adviser also reiterated in his statement that the U.S. and its allies will pursue accountability for those involved in the arrests and death sentences through the use of sanctions and other means necessary.