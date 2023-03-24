Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Reveals She Had Emotional Breakdown After Fleeing Poland To Los Angeles Safehouse

The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann admits she suffered a heartbreaking emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland to a Los Angeles safehouse, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Julie Wendell said the meltdown was triggered after she unwittingly watched a movie depicting child abuse – which bought back painful memories of her troubled youth in Poland where she was sexually molested, allegedly neglected by her family and possibly trafficked.

“Yesterday, I had the biggest breakdown of my life,” the 21-year-old said casting her eyes on the floor during her first on-camera interview with RadarOnline.com.