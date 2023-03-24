Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Reveals She Had Emotional Breakdown After Fleeing Poland To Los Angeles Safehouse
The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann admits she suffered a heartbreaking emotional breakdown after fleeing Poland to a Los Angeles safehouse, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Julie Wendell said the meltdown was triggered after she unwittingly watched a movie depicting child abuse – which bought back painful memories of her troubled youth in Poland where she was sexually molested, allegedly neglected by her family and possibly trafficked.
“Yesterday, I had the biggest breakdown of my life,” the 21-year-old said casting her eyes on the floor during her first on-camera interview with RadarOnline.com.
“After (watching) the entire movie I went to (my) bedroom and started to cry wondering why my family didn’t help me, why they destroyed my life,” she said, as her caretaker, private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson sighed recalling the evening of March 20.
“I was never angry (at) them; I always loved them because I was always with them,” she said. “I think for the first time I started to ask myself, why (my) family (who) raised me, why they tried to destroy (me)…. I always tried to understand it, OK, it’s your family, ok, they want to help you, they want to do everything to help you, but it’s not the truth. They don’t want to help me.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell is anxiously waiting on DNA results from three genetic tests to determine her family ancestry — and whether she might be Madeleine, the missing 3-year-old British girl who vanished while with her family on holiday in Portugal in 2007.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the 3-year-old British toddler snatched from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, as her parents dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeline.
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a man who allegedly molested her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Wendell was whisked from Poland to L.A. after a series of death threats that began when she unsuccessfully tried to get her family to submit to a paternity test and began asking questions about the man who repeatedly abused her as a child.
Wendell also confessed that her family in Wroclaw, Poland ignored her complaints about the alleged abuse, frequently telling her to keep her mouth shut or accusing her of being delusional.
Wendell recalls how her younger sister’s reaction to her pain was much different from the adults who were supposed to serve as her protectors. What’s more Dr. Johansson, who is caring for Wendell told RadarOnline.com she has uncovered evidence indicating that she’s a victim of a sex trafficking ring.
“When I cry, my sister, she is very young, she always said to me ‘you are the best sister’ and she tried to catch my tears and she was like 7 (years old),” Wendell said with a fond smile. “And she said, ‘don’t cry, I love you. And she was really true (with her) emotions. And this is real family.”
“But my mother, grandmother, aunt these people – yesterday I really started to think, that I have to understand that family…doesn’t destroy another member of (the) family.
Unlike her little sister’s compassion, Wendell claims her family allegedly didn’t care about her pain.
“When I was crying, when I was her age or older, when I was crying my mother said, ‘go to your bedroom, be quiet everybody hears you, we don’t want you crying here, why you crying?’” Wendell recalled.
“(She would) always shout at me,” she added. “So yesterday after this movie, old memories from my childhood came back to me and I realized that it’s not normal that family would try to destroy me.”