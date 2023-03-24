World Exclusive Video Interview: Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Makes Emotional Plea To Missing Toddler's Parents Kate & Gerry — 'I Know Your Voice'
The woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann — the British toddler missing for almost 16 years — has made an emotional plea to her “parents” Kate and Gerry McCann from the California safe house where she escaped to from Poland, declaring: “I really believe that I could be Madeleine.”
In a world-exclusive interview, Julia Wendell fought back tears as she detailed to RadarOnline.com the moment she watched a video of Kate singing to Madeleine and instantly recognized the voice as someone from her own childhood.
“I want to say something to Kate McCann: I listened to a song that you sang to your daughter Madeleine,” said Wendell.
“When I hear your voice — from movies, from interviews — I feel like I really know this voice, your voice. I really believe that I could be Madeleine.”
Wendell, 21, is anxiously waiting on DNA results for three samples and a genetic test to reveal her family ancestry — and whether she has cracked the case of Madeleine, the missing British girl who vanished at age three while with her family on holiday in Portugal in 2007.
In her first sit-down interview, since she reinvigorated the search for Madeleine in a now-deleted Instagram account, Wendell proudly showed RadarOnline.com what she said is the crucial evidence overlooked by investigators: moles in the same places on her body as the British tot, as well as a similar speck in her eye.
A frustrated Wendell said Interpol and law enforcement agencies across three separate countries had ignored her sensational claims including recollections of an assault from her a previous suspect in the case and doubts over her own parent’s validity as blood relatives.
“If I am not Madeleine McCann, I know that I can open this case again,” Wendell told RadarOnline.com reporter Samantha Benitz, identifying the suspect as a man named Peter who matched a composite sketch she uncovered on findmadeleine.com.
“I tried to talk with many authorities back to 2022. I talked with embassy in Poland, embassy in Portugal, embassy in England, Metropolitan Police with Operation Grange (the long-running, multi-million-dollar British police operation to find out what happened to Madeleine), with Interpol, with Polish police, Portugal police… but nobody listened to me.”
An emotional Wendell told the McCanns: “I have a message to McCann's family… I want to say that I really believe I can be Madeleine, your daughter, but if I'm not, I'm over 100 percent sure that the person who abused me is involved because I recognize picture from site findmadeleine.com.”
If the DNA results come back and show Wendell is British, Johansson confirmed they will continue their investigation into her potentially being Madeleine and communicate with detectives in Portugal.
Wendell was whisked away from her homeland earlier this month to the safety of a Los Angeles safe house by California-based private detective and psychic medium Dr. Fia Johansson after receiving threats and vile sexual messages from online haters.
One message put a massive bounty on her head.
Johansson helped Wendell make her exit from the Polish city of Wroclaw where she’d tried to find Peter, the man she said raped her as a child.
She also tried unsuccessfully to have the parents who raised her take a paternity test.
Wendell added: “We have to wait for (DNA) results, but I think even if I am not — I want to believe that I am — I want to help by exposing my abuser because I am over 100 percent sure that this drawing from page findmadeleine.com… this is a picture of my abuser. I know his face. I know that this is this person.
“I hope we will know the truth and I am sure that we will know.”