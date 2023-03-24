World Exclusive Video Interview: Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Makes Emotional Plea To Missing Toddler's Parents Kate & Gerry — 'I Know Your Voice'

Wendell, 21, is anxiously waiting on DNA results for three samples and a genetic test to reveal her family ancestry — and whether she has cracked the case of Madeleine, the missing British girl who vanished at age three while with her family on holiday in Portugal in 2007.

In her first sit-down interview, since she reinvigorated the search for Madeleine in a now-deleted Instagram account, Wendell proudly showed RadarOnline.com what she said is the crucial evidence overlooked by investigators: moles in the same places on her body as the British tot, as well as a similar speck in her eye.

A frustrated Wendell said Interpol and law enforcement agencies across three separate countries had ignored her sensational claims including recollections of an assault from her a previous suspect in the case and doubts over her own parent’s validity as blood relatives.