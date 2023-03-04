Private Detective On Madeleine McCann Case Uncovers Sensational Evidence She Claims Could Prove Polish Woman Is Missing British Toddler: 'She Didn't Exist Until She Was 5'

Shocking hospital records show the young woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann never existed in the Polish city that she was supposedly raised in — until the age of five, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell discovery deepens the mystery as to the identity of Julia Wendell, who ignited an online firestorm when she went on Instagram to declare she could be the 3-year-old British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 while on vacation with her parents.

Private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who has been in Poland helping Wendell, told RadarOnline.com that they made the shocking medical find after visiting a hospital in the western city of Wroclaw where the 21-year-old was supposedly born.