Private Detective On Madeleine McCann Case Uncovers Sensational Evidence She Claims Could Prove Polish Woman Is Missing British Toddler: 'She Didn't Exist Until She Was 5'
Shocking hospital records show the young woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann never existed in the Polish city that she was supposedly raised in — until the age of five, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The bombshell discovery deepens the mystery as to the identity of Julia Wendell, who ignited an online firestorm when she went on Instagram to declare she could be the 3-year-old British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 while on vacation with her parents.
Private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who has been in Poland helping Wendell, told RadarOnline.com that they made the shocking medical find after visiting a hospital in the western city of Wroclaw where the 21-year-old was supposedly born.
The administrator took out Wendell’s hospital records — known as her “health book” — and learned she didn’t exist until five years old.
“It was so strange because everything in Julia’s health book, everything, started at the age of five,” Dr, Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
“So, everything between the ages of zero months to five years – everything — is missing!” she said. “And there is no signature by a doctor showing that they had removed any of the records from her file. She just doesn’t exist during that time frame.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell ran into a legal roadblock recently when she learned Polish courts cannot order her uncooperative parents to submit a DNA test that would establish paternity. Dr. Johansson and Wendell sought the hospital files hoping to find evidence of her birth.
The missing files partially support Wendell’s claim that she was never treated as part of the family by her parents or siblings — and that she allegedly endured repeated sexual attacks as a child by a man who resembled the Portuguese police composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
She also claimed her grandmother said "something" about the McCann case before, and that she found a family photo of the sicko who allegedly raped her as a child inside the elder relative’s house.
“The man repeatedly raped her – she will never forget his face,” said Dr. Johansson, who suspects Wendell may be a sex trafficking victim.
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by claiming on Instagram she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends. Her younger twin siblings in the same room were unharmed.
Wendell said she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
“There are a lot of missing pieces to the puzzle, and we feel that there is something extremely off in this matter,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.