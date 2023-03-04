Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Madeleine McCann
Exclusive

Private Detective On Madeleine McCann Case Uncovers Sensational Evidence She Claims Could Prove Polish Woman Is Missing British Toddler: 'She Didn't Exist Until She Was 5'

medical shocker hospital records show polish woman who claims to be madeleine mccann never existed before the age of five pp
Source: @iammadeleinemccann/instagram
By:

Mar. 4 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Shocking hospital records show the young woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann never existed in the Polish city that she was supposedly raised in — until the age of five, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The bombshell discovery deepens the mystery as to the identity of Julia Wendell, who ignited an online firestorm when she went on Instagram to declare she could be the 3-year-old British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 while on vacation with her parents.

Private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who has been in Poland helping Wendell, told RadarOnline.com that they made the shocking medical find after visiting a hospital in the western city of Wroclaw where the 21-year-old was supposedly born.

Article continues below advertisement
medical shocker hospital records show polish woman who claims to be madeleine mccann never existed before the age of five
Source: @iammadeleinemccann/instagram

The administrator took out Wendell’s hospital records — known as her “health book” — and learned she didn’t exist until five years old.

“It was so strange because everything in Julia’s health book, everything, started at the age of five,” Dr, Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

“So, everything between the ages of zero months to five years – everything — is missing!” she said. “And there is no signature by a doctor showing that they had removed any of the records from her file. She just doesn’t exist during that time frame.”

Article continues below advertisement
medical shocker hospital records show polish woman who claims to be madeleine mccann never existed before the age of five
Source: @iammadeleinemccann/instagram

As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell ran into a legal roadblock recently when she learned Polish courts cannot order her uncooperative parents to submit a DNA test that would establish paternity. Dr. Johansson and Wendell sought the hospital files hoping to find evidence of her birth.

The missing files partially support Wendell’s claim that she was never treated as part of the family by her parents or siblings — and that she allegedly endured repeated sexual attacks as a child by a man who resembled the Portuguese police composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.

She also claimed her grandmother said "something" about the McCann case before, and that she found a family photo of the sicko who allegedly raped her as a child inside the elder relative’s house.

“The man repeatedly raped her – she will never forget his face,” said Dr. Johansson, who suspects Wendell may be a sex trafficking victim.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

MORE ON:
Madeleine McCann
Article continues below advertisement
medical shocker hospital records show polish woman who claims to be madeleine mccann never existed before the age of five
Source: @iammadeleinemccann/instagram

Wendell became a worldwide sensation by claiming on Instagram she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends. Her younger twin siblings in the same room were unharmed.

Wendell said she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.

“There are a lot of missing pieces to the puzzle, and we feel that there is something extremely off in this matter,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.

Article continues below advertisement
medical shocker hospital records show polish woman who claims to be madeleine mccann never existed before the age of five
Source: mega
Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.