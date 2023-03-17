Scare Tactic: Legal Letter Warns Madeleine McCann Claimant To Clam Up About Missing Toddler & Alleged Assaulter — Or Else

The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann was threatened with legal and criminal action if she continued her campaign to find the creep that kidnapped the 3-year-old British toddler in 2007, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Julia Wendell, 21, received the legal threat from a Polish lawyer supposedly representing the man who allegedly molested her — demanding that she stop associating his client with the McCann case, or else.

Several published reports have identified Wendell’s alleged molester as Peter Ney, who lives in Poland.