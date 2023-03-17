Scare Tactic: Legal Letter Warns Madeleine McCann Claimant To Clam Up About Missing Toddler & Alleged Assaulter — Or Else
The woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann was threatened with legal and criminal action if she continued her campaign to find the creep that kidnapped the 3-year-old British toddler in 2007, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Julia Wendell, 21, received the legal threat from a Polish lawyer supposedly representing the man who allegedly molested her — demanding that she stop associating his client with the McCann case, or else.
Several published reports have identified Wendell’s alleged molester as Peter Ney, who lives in Poland.
“I call on you to immediately stop the grave violation of his personal rights – defaming him, publishing in the media a verdict from many years ago and implying that he has something to do with the missing Madeleine McCann,” the purported lawyer Jerzy Synowiec wrote in a translated letter exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com.
“If you do not stop such actions – I will file a lawsuit against you for violations of personal rights and consider further steps on the criminal level,” stated the letter dated March 2, 2023.
Renowned private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson told RadarOnline.com that she believes the letter is designed to “intimidate” Wendell from revealing the child sex trafficking ring possibly linked to her alleged abuse and McCann’s abduction in Portugal while on vacation with her parents.
Dr. Johansson plans to hand the letter over to investigators in California who recently launch an investigation into a series of death threats against Wendell which forced her to flee Wroclaw, Poland, and seek refuge in a Los Angeles area safe house.
“They are trying to scare the crap out of her!” said Dr. Johansson, who is helping Wendell find her identity through forensic DNA technology. “The lawyer wants her to stop talking about Peter Ney and the Madeleine McCann case. They are telling her you need to ‘shut up!’”
“That’s just another sign to me that something is going on. If they don’t have anything to hide, why are they so scared of Julia talking about Madeleine McCann while she’s in the United States?”
Wendell became a worldwide sensation by alleging on a now-deactivated Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the toddler snatched from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, as her parents dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as missing Madeline.
While in Poland, Dr. Johansson and Wendell began receiving death threats when they tried to get her uncooperative family to submit to DNA paternity tests.
The duo also gathered documents about her alleged attacker, who she believes resembles the composite sketch of the man wanted in the McCann disappearance.
Wendell began looking into the McCann case and her own identity when she spotted a family portrait of who she claimed to be the same man inside her grandmother’s home.
Contacted by telephone, Synowiec used his English-speaking friend to answer RadarOnline.com's questions about the legal threat. Synowiec admitted Ney was his client about 10 years ago but refused to provide any details about the case.
When asked if the case involved Wendell’s allegations of abuse, Synowiec’s friend said, “It is possible but we don’t know about it.”
When asked about the legal notice sent to Wendell, the lawyer’s friend told RadarOnline.com to discuss the matter with police in Poland before abruptly hanging up.