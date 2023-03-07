Polish Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann Says Her Alleged Abuser May Be Linked To German Serial Killer Martin Ney
The Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann believes her alleged sexual assaulter may be related to notorious serial killing molester Martin Rey – once considered to be a suspect in the toddler’s 2007 disappearance in Portugal, RadarOnline.com.
The bombshell finding comes as Julia Wendell and her private investigator caretaker, Dr. Fia Johansson, bolted from the western city of Wroclaw, Poland, and arrived at an undisclosed safe house in Los Angeles following several online death threats.
The duo ruffled feathers digging into Wendell’s past after her uncooperative biological parents refused to submit a paternity test, forcing them to dig into hospital records and court documents to find the man that allegedly abused her as a child.
They learned Wendell’s alleged attacker may be linked to Ney, a German-born maniac who wore a black mask while killing three and sexually assaulting about 40 children at schools, summer camps, and hospitals during a reign of terror that lasted from 1992 until his arrest in 2011.
Ney was known as the “Masked Man,” who attacked in three-year cycles throughout northern Germany and is suspected of two more murders in western France and the Netherlands. Ney, who was once considered and later cleared as a suspect in the McCann case, was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.
“We think that Julia’s rapist may be a relative of Martin Ney – or an older brother because they look similar but again, we are not sure pending our investigation,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com while requesting that we don’t identify Wendell’s alleged attacker.
“We are waiting for the courts to provide us with all the evidence regarding the man who raped Julia,” she added. “There is a possibility he’s linked to Martin Ney – but we are not 100 percent sure.”
What’s more the man who allegedly attacked Wendell reportedly lives in Poland but is known to be of German descent.
Wendell, 21, became a worldwide sensation by claiming on an Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann that she is the toddler who was abducted from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while Gerry and Kate McCann dined nearby with friends.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly raped her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the duo bolted from Poland after someone posted an online threat against Wendell that was promptly reported to the local police and Interpol.
After landing in America, Dr. Johansson posted a video on her Instagram page stating: “I just want to say we are safe and secure in the U.S.”