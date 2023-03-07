Polish Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann Says Her Alleged Abuser May Be Linked To German Serial Killer Martin Ney

The Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann believes her alleged sexual assaulter may be related to notorious serial killing molester Martin Rey – once considered to be a suspect in the toddler’s 2007 disappearance in Portugal, RadarOnline.com.

The bombshell finding comes as Julia Wendell and her private investigator caretaker, Dr. Fia Johansson, bolted from the western city of Wroclaw, Poland, and arrived at an undisclosed safe house in Los Angeles following several online death threats.

The duo ruffled feathers digging into Wendell’s past after her uncooperative biological parents refused to submit a paternity test, forcing them to dig into hospital records and court documents to find the man that allegedly abused her as a child.