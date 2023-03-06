Death Threats Force Polish Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann To Go Into Hiding
The life of the Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann is in danger and plans are in place to whisk her out of her hometown to an undisclosed safe house, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Private Investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, said the emotionally fragile Julia Wendell has already endured several death threats and was nearly lured to hotels by conniving pedophiles ever since she claimed to be the missing 3-year-old that was kidnapped in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal.
What’s more Dr. Johansson and Wendell have ruffled feathers in Wroclaw, a city about 200 miles west of Warsaw, trying to convince her uncooperative biological parents to take a paternity test and track down the creep who reportedly raped her as a child.
“I just want to make sure she is in a safe place until we actually figure out exactly where and how we are going conduct the DNA tests,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com. “I do not want to disclose the location because I don’t want people to come after her and basically try to harm her.”
Wendell, 21, ignited the firestorm when she made the claim in a shocking Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test… Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me. I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
What’s more, she said her grandmother told her "something" about the McCann case before — and inside her home, she found a family photo of a sicko who allegedly raped her as a child that resembled the composite sketch of the suspect wanted in the McCann case.
Within days, three separate perverts claiming to be friends of Madeleine’s parents attempted to lure Wendell to hotels, but their plans were foiled by Dr. Johansson’s investigators, who immediately spotted the ghoulish ploy.
“It is a very sad situation and scary for her,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
Wendell’s Instagram and other social media accounts were temporarily shut down after a 300,000 Euro bounty was put on her head. The threat later turned out to be a “group of young girls” pulling a prank, but the threat terrified Wendell.
“Julia suffered an anxiety attack, broke down and began crying uncontrollably,” Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com “She was scared, and she wanted to call the police.”
Dr. Johansson said Wendell’s entire family has turned their backs on her — and her biological parents are refusing to submit to a DNA test.
The duo resorted to digging up a 2018 criminal complaint Wendell filed against the man who allegedly raped her to see if he is linked to McCann's kidnapping. Wendell later withdrew the complaint after her mom reportedly told her to “keep her mouth shut” because they would both end up dead if she mentioned the alleged assault.
In 2012, the same creep was released from a Polish prison after serving 2.5 years in prison for molestation, according to court documents posted on Wendell's Instagram page.
“Right now, Julia is stable despite all the excitement over the past couple of days,” Dr. Johansson said. “She is still very concerned about her safety. She has trust issues and it’s all coming out now because of the trauma she endured as a child and the neglect she dealt with from her parents.”