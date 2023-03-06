Death Threats Force Polish Woman Who Claims To Be Madeleine McCann To Go Into Hiding

The life of the Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann is in danger and plans are in place to whisk her out of her hometown to an undisclosed safe house, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Private Investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, said the emotionally fragile Julia Wendell has already endured several death threats and was nearly lured to hotels by conniving pedophiles ever since she claimed to be the missing 3-year-old that was kidnapped in 2007 while on vacation in Portugal.

What’s more Dr. Johansson and Wendell have ruffled feathers in Wroclaw, a city about 200 miles west of Warsaw, trying to convince her uncooperative biological parents to take a paternity test and track down the creep who reportedly raped her as a child.