Madeleine McCann DNA Dead End: Julia Wendell Learns Polish Courts Cannot Force Her Supposed Parents To Take Test

A desperate attempt to force the alleged biological parents of the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann to take a paternity test hit a brick wall when she learned the courts in Poland cannot make them take a DNA test, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dr. Fia Johansson, the private investigator in Poland helping 21-year-old Julia Wendell find her identity, said they went to the courthouse in the western city of Wroclaw with an attorney only to learn the legal system cannot help them solve the burning mystery.

“In Poland, there is a law that you can’t force parents to take a DNA test,” Dr. Johansson exclusively told RadarOnline.com during a telephone interview.