Madeleine McCann DNA Dead End: Julia Wendell Learns Polish Courts Cannot Force Her Supposed Parents To Take Test
A desperate attempt to force the alleged biological parents of the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann to take a paternity test hit a brick wall when she learned the courts in Poland cannot make them take a DNA test, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dr. Fia Johansson, the private investigator in Poland helping 21-year-old Julia Wendell find her identity, said they went to the courthouse in the western city of Wroclaw with an attorney only to learn the legal system cannot help them solve the burning mystery.
“In Poland, there is a law that you can’t force parents to take a DNA test,” Dr. Johansson exclusively told RadarOnline.com during a telephone interview.
“So, basically, there is no way our lawyer can use the courts to force the mom and dad to take a DNA test with Julia. If they refuse, they refuse, and no one is going to go to jail for that.”
The couple who raised Wendell has refused to cooperate with Dr. Johansson’s investigators, claiming the young woman is troubled and seeking attention with online likes by claiming to be McCann, the 3-year-old British girl kidnapped in 2007 while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com the legal dead end drove the emotionally fragile Wendell to tears.
“She cried for about 45 minutes and started saying ‘they knew it, they knew it,’” she said referring to her parents’ desperate attempts to avoid the paternity test.
“Why are they doing this to me? Why are they do this to me?” Wendell shouted while crying in frustration.
Wendell triggered a worldwide firestorm when she claimed to be Madeleine, who was abducted from her hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal, while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends.
Wendell claimed she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also alleged that her grandmother said "something" about the matter before, and claimed to have found a family photo of a man who allegedly raped her as a child that looked exactly like the composite sketch of the suspected wanted for kidnapping Madeleine.
"I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," she wrote in a post on her account with the handle @iammadeleinemcann. "I need to know the truth. I need [a] DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine's parents. Help me!"
Since childhood, Wendell said that her parents treated her as if she didn’t belong to them and ordered her not to talk about the man who reportedly assaulted her as a child. Dr. Johansson is hoping a distant relative will provide their DNA.
Wendell’s elementary school teacher revealed Wendell’s parents would allegedly make their daughter wait for hours to get picked up after school – even in the dead of winter, Dr. Johansson told RadarOnline.com.
“The teacher almost cried describing how Julia was neglected by the parents for most of her childhood,” Dr. Johansson said.
“The other parents would bring Julia food and water because they were scared something bad was going to happen to her. She would be standing in the snow for up to four hours near the school waiting for the mom.”