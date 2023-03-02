Polish Woman Claiming To Be Madeleine McCann Temporarily Deletes Instagram Account After Receiving Death Threats From 'Group Of Young Girls'
The young woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann was forced to temporarily delete her social media accounts this week following intense backlash over her shocking claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Julia Wendell, 21, first claimed she was the same missing British toddler who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 via a shocking Instagram account titled @IAmMadeleineMcCann created in February.
“I think I can be Madeleine,” Wendell wrote in the account’s bio when it first appeared on February 18. “I need DNA test.”
“Police investigators from UK and Poland try to ignore me,” the 21-year-old Polish woman continued. “I will tell my story in posts here. Help me.”
But a few short weeks after first speaking out on social media, Wendell’s Instagram account temporarily disappeared after she received harsh backlash over her claims she is the same British toddler who went missing nearly 16 years ago on May 3, 2007.
Shortly after Wendell’s social media accounts were found to be temporarily deleted, Dr. Fia Johansson – Wendell’s rep who is currently in Poland helping the 21-year-old investigate her identity – revealed Wendell’s accounts were deleted due to death threats waged against Wendell’s life.
“There was actually a bunch of girls out there that made death threats against Julia,” Dr. Johansson explained exclusively to RadarOnline.com. “They were calling for Julia’s head. They were offering 300,000 euros to take out Julia on February 27.”
“Julia suffered an anxiety attack, broke down and began crying uncontrollably,” Wendell’s rep continued. “She was scared and she wanted to call the police.”
- Roadblock: Longtime Private Investigator Says German Police DO NOT Have Enough Evidence To Charge Perv Christian Brueckner In Madeleine McCann Case
- Polish Police RULE OUT Woman’s Sensational Claim She’s Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann
- 'Madeleine McCann Is Alive': Longtime Private Eye Vows To Continue The Hunt For 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Vanished In 2007
“It was a very sad situation and scary for her,” Dr. Johansson added. “People need to realize Julia is a victim of multiple rapes and neglect by her supposed (biological) family.”
Dr. Johansson also told us that the “group of young girls” reported Wendell’s account directly to Instagram over false claims the 21-year-old was promoting hate, at which point the social media platform decided to temporarily deactivate @IAmMadeleineMcCann.
After Dr. Johansson and Wendell explained the matter to Instagram, the platform agreed to reinstate the account – although the process would take “about 24 hours.”
“[Julia] has access to her accounts, but she just can’t post anything, she cannot go live,” Wendell’s rep. told RadarOnline.com on Wednesday. “By tomorrow it should be good again.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendell’s claims that she is McCann have since been ruled out by Polish authorities – although both Wendell and Dr. Johansson quickly shot down the Polish authorities’ remarks.
“That statement was absolutely false and has no evidence,” Dr. Johansson said in a video posted on Wednesday. “No police officer whatsoever in Poland said that she is not Madeleine McCann.”
“No official report whatsoever went out and mentioned that this police officer, or that legal organization, looked into [Wendell’s] birth certificate situation,” she continued. “It was all lies.”