Polish Police RULE OUT Woman’s Sensational Claim She’s Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann

Police in Poland have officially shot down the incredible claims by Julia Wendell that she is Madeleine McCann – with her family issuing a statement charging that the troubled woman allegedly suffers from psychiatric issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pawel Noga of the Provincial Police Headquarters in the western city of Wroclaw “ruled out” Wendell’s claim after meeting with her biological family, according to the Polish news outlet Gazeta.

Wendell's relatives also showed authorities a birth certificate and photos in a desperate bid to hose down the viral and media firestorm that Julia triggered when she went on an Instagram campaign with the claims she was the missing 3-year-old abducted in Portugal in 2007 during a family vacation.