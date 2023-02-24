Polish Police RULE OUT Woman’s Sensational Claim She’s Missing British Toddler Madeleine McCann
Police in Poland have officially shot down the incredible claims by Julia Wendell that she is Madeleine McCann – with her family issuing a statement charging that the troubled woman allegedly suffers from psychiatric issues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pawel Noga of the Provincial Police Headquarters in the western city of Wroclaw “ruled out” Wendell’s claim after meeting with her biological family, according to the Polish news outlet Gazeta.
Wendell's relatives also showed authorities a birth certificate and photos in a desperate bid to hose down the viral and media firestorm that Julia triggered when she went on an Instagram campaign with the claims she was the missing 3-year-old abducted in Portugal in 2007 during a family vacation.
Wendell’s family posted a statement on a Facebook page dedicated to missing persons, alleging the 21-year-old “lies and manipulates” people especially when she doesn’t take the medications prescribed by her psychiatrist.
“[Julia] once wanted to be a singer, a model,” they stated on the blog. “She always wanted to be popular. What’s happening now she got 1 million followers. We’re afraid Julia will carry the inevitable.”
“The internet won’t forget, and it’s obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie. We are devastated at this current situation.”
The family also said that Wendell bolted from her home and is refusing to seek therapy.
Madeleine had been left with her 2-year-old twin siblings in the unlocked rental in Praia da Luz while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, enjoyed a meal with friends at a nearby restaurant just 130 feet away. After checking on the kids every so often, Kate was shocked to discover that Madeleine was gone, noticing there was an open window.
Wendell recently surfaced on social media saying she had freckles on her leg and cheek as well as a coloboma in her right eye in the same places as the missing toddler.
She also claimed her grandmother said "something" about the matter before, claiming she also found a family photo of a man who raped her as a child that looked exactly like the composite sketch of the suspected wanted for kidnapping Madeleine.
"I have similar eyes, shape of face, ears, lips, I had the gap between the teeth," she wrote in a post on her account with the handle @iammadeleinemcann. "I need to know the truth. I need [a] DNA test and I need to talk with Madeleine's parents. Help me!"
Plans for a DNA test with Wendell and the McCanns were planned but abruptly scrapped after her claim began to unravel following intense internet and media scrutiny.