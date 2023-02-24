Your tip
Tom Brady Launches 'Desperate Attempt' To Win Over Ex Gisele Bundchen — But She's Not Interested: 'Happier Than Ever'

tom brady gisele bundchen luz foundation percent worth charityjpg
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Tom Brady delayed his $375-million Fox Sports gig to next year to win back his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, but sources revealed the supermodel has fully moved on, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, despite retiring from the NFL for a second time in February, Brady decided he would wait until 2023 to start his new job as an NFL analyst.

tom brady retiring for good nfl announces decision emotional video jpg
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the decision came after Brady decided he wanted to try and convince Gisele to bring their family back together. The two divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” said a source close to the situation. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”

gisele bundchen tom brady judge ignored protocol divorce
Source: MEGA

However, a source close to Gisele revealed the 42-year-old model “can honestly say she’s happier” than ever.

“Gisele has already moved on and isn’t emotionally attached to Tom anymore. She so happy to be working again,” revealed the source close to the model.

tom brady halloween trick treat kids gisele divorce
Source: MEGA

This week, Gisele appeared on the cover of Vogue looking completely transformed with red hair.

Another source close to the situation said that Tom even consulted Gisele before deciding to retire from the NFL earlier this year. “She thought it was the right time to retire. Of course, she thought last year was the right time, and he unretired against her advice,” the insider added.

While Gisele has no plans to take back her ex-husband, she has been enjoying him having free time to spend more time with their son Ben and daughter Vivian.

“He’s free and clear now,” said the insider now that Tom is retired.

tom brady retiring for good nfl announces decision emotional video jpg
Source: MEGA

However, we’ve learned the two are united on shielding their kids from any trauma. “They’re doing the best to reassure the kids that they’ll be a family no matter what,” said the source.

Back in October, the couple released a joint statement announcing their divorce. It read, “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

