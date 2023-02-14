Tom Brady Delayed $375 Million NFL Sports Gig To 2024 In Hopes Of Winning Back Ex-Wife Gisele, Sources Claim

Earlier this month, Brady released a video of himself on the beach talking directly to fans.

He said, “I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."