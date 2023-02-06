Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits.
Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his new decision will stick.
But a source said, “Tom now realizes coming out of retirement to play another season last year was the biggest mistake of his life. He was dead wrong when he chose football over his family” and now wants to turn back the clock.
In his new retirement announcement on Instagram, Brady, 45, seemed to play on Gisele’s emotions by posting two photos showing him being embraced by his ex and their kids and after a Super Bowl victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gisele’s response was a tepid, “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” which insiders suggested indicated she’s worried about being burned again.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Brady unretired only 40 days after leaving the Buccaneers, infuriating his then-wife Gisele, who made it clear she’d leave him if he put football ahead of his health and time with her and their kids, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.
He did it anyway — and his season was a train wreck featuring poor performances and a losing record.
Recently, Brady was said to be stung seeing Gisele, 42, getting cozy with hunky Brazilian martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente, 34, in Costa Rica.
The hock has been relentlessly calling Gisele, begging for her to take him back, said a source who said, “Tom wants his old life back. He’s promising Gisele to make her and the kids his top priority” but it may be too little, too late.
Brady seems desperate for attention after his split, with the NFL star posting a shirtless photo in nothing but his underwear on his Instagram earlier today.